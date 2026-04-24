Today's game between Macarthur FC and Wellington Phoenix will kick-off at Apr 24, 2026, 5:35 AM.

TV channel and live stream options for Macarthur FC vs Wellington Phoenix are listed below. The match is available to watch via Fubo and ESPN Select.

If you are travelling and unable to access your usual streaming service, a VPN may allow you to connect to a server in your home country and watch through your existing subscription.

Macarthur FC host Wellington Phoenix at Campbelltown Stadium in an A-League Men fixture that carries real weight for both clubs as the season reaches its later stages.

The Bulls have endured a difficult run of results and arrive into this match under pressure. Back-to-back defeats to Adelaide United and Perth Glory, both by a 3-1 scoreline, have dented their confidence, and a slide down the table has left them fighting to stay relevant in the standings.

Wellington, by contrast, carry momentum into this one. The Phoenix have won three of their last five A-League Men matches and beat Western Sydney Wanderers 2-1 just last week, demonstrating their ability to grind out results on the road.

Macarthur will look to their projected XI to arrest the slide, with a lineup that includes experienced heads like Luke Brattan and Matt Jurman. They need a response at home, and Campbelltown has historically offered them some protection.

For Wellington, consistency has been the story. Three wins in their last four league outings, conceding only three goals across that run, points to a side that has tightened up defensively while still finding ways to score.

This is a fixture that could shift the picture in the lower half of the A-League Men table. Read on for full details on how to watch live, team news, and everything else you need ahead of kick-off.

How to watch Macarthur FC vs Wellington Phoenix with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Macarthur FC have no reported injuries or suspensions ahead of this fixture. Their projected XI reads: A. Robinson; D. Da Silva, W. McKay, M. Jurman, C. Talbot; D. Bosnjak, L. Vickery, L. Brattan; A. Caceres, O. Randazzo, M. Duke.

Wellington Phoenix also come into the match without any confirmed absentees. Their projected XI is: J. Oluwayemi; I. Hughes, B. Tuiloma, T. Payne, L. Kelly-Heald; C. Piper, F. Conchie, S. Kartum; K. Nagasawa, P. Retre, I. Eze. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if anything changes.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Macarthur FC have won two and lost three of their last five A-League Men matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 defeat to Adelaide United, following an identical 3-1 loss to Perth Glory the week before. Their two wins in this run came against Newcastle Jets (3-2) and Auckland FC (2-1 away). Across the five matches, Macarthur scored eight goals and conceded 13, a return that reflects the defensive frailty behind their recent slide.

Wellington Phoenix have won four and lost one of their last five league games. They beat Western Sydney Wanderers 2-1 most recently, and their only defeat in this stretch was a 2-0 loss to Melbourne City. The Phoenix also claimed wins over Melbourne Victory (1-0 away), Brisbane Roar (2-1 away), and Perth Glory (2-0). They scored seven goals and conceded four across the five matches, with three clean sheets in their last four outings.





Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in November 2025, when Wellington Phoenix hosted Macarthur FC and lost 1-0. Across the last five head-to-head matches in A-League Men competition, Macarthur FC have won three and Wellington Phoenix have won two. The two clubs have produced closely contested fixtures throughout this period, with the aggregate scoreline across all five games sitting at 8-6 in Macarthur's favour.

Standings

In the A-League Men table, Wellington Phoenix sit seventh while Macarthur FC are ninth, meaning the Bulls trail the Phoenix by two positions and will be looking to close that gap with a home win.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Macarthur FC vs Wellington Phoenix today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: