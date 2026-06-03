Friendlies - Friendlies Stade de Luxembourg

Today's game between Luxembourg and Italy will kick-off at Jun 3, 2026, 2:45 PM.

US viewers have several options to watch Luxembourg vs Italy live. TV channel and live stream details for the match are listed below.

Luxembourg host Italy in an international friendly at the Stade de Luxembourg in Luxembourg City, with the Azzurri arriving in uncertain shape and under interim management.

Italy enter this fixture without a permanent head coach. Interim manager Silvio Baldini has been vocal about the state of Italian football, publicly criticising the federation's administration and pushing back against speculation linking the role to high-profile names abroad.

For Luxembourg, this is a chance to test themselves against one of Europe's most decorated nations. Jeff Strasser's side have shown genuine momentum in recent Nations League qualifying, winning both of their March fixtures against Malta.

Italy's form has been more mixed. A draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina in their last competitive outing followed a 4-1 defeat to Norway, and the Azzurri are still searching for the consistency that once defined them on the international stage.

The contrast in trajectories makes this an intriguing fixture. Luxembourg are a side with growing belief; Italy are a programme trying to rediscover its identity.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Luxembourg vs Italy live, including TV channel information, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Luxembourg vs Italy with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Luxembourg are managed by Jeff Strasser, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. No probable starting lineup has been released ahead of the fixture.

Italy also have no confirmed team news at this stage, with no coach officially listed, no injuries declared, and no projected XI published. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as both camps release further information.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Luxembourg have won two and lost three of their last five matches, recording a 2-1 record across those results. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 win over Malta in UEFA Nations League C qualifying on March 31, following a 2-0 victory over the same opponents five days earlier. Their three defeats came against Northern Ireland (1-0), Germany (2-0), and Slovakia (2-0), all in World Cup qualifying. Luxembourg scored five goals across the five games and conceded five, with back-to-back clean-sheet wins their most recent form.

Italy have won three and lost two of their last five fixtures. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina on March 31 in World Cup qualifying, which ended a run of two straight wins. Prior to that, Italy beat Northern Ireland 2-0 and Moldova 2-0, but suffered a 4-1 defeat to Norway in November 2025. Italy scored eight goals and conceded six across the five matches.





Head-to-Head Record

LUX Last match ITA 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Italy 1 - 1 Luxembourg 1 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 1/1





The two sides have met once in the available head-to-head record. Italy and Luxembourg drew 1-1 in a friendly on June 4, 2014, played in Italy. That single meeting offers limited reference points, and this fixture represents a rare opportunity for Luxembourg to face the Azzurri on home soil.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Luxembourg vs Italy today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: