



Louisville Cardinals vs Villanova Wildcats kick-off time

11 Sept 2026 - 19:00 L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 2 matchup between the Louisville Cardinals and the Villanova Wildcats. The game is scheduled to kick off on Friday, September 11, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

How to watch and live stream Louisville vs Villanova

Whether you are watching on traditional television or streaming on the go, there are a few convenient ways to catch the action. The game will be televised nationally on the ACC Network. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using ESPN Unlimited, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes the ACC Network, and also comes with the added advantage of carrying ESPN Unlimited alongside its plans.

You can also watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires. After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to ESPN or the ACC Network to enjoy the college football at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Louisville vs Villanova Preview

Villanova enters Friday’s game at 1-1 after beating Bucknell 17-16 last week. Quarterback Pat McQuaide completed 13 of 20 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns, both to Braden Reed. Reed finished with five catches for 68 yards, while Brandon Binkowski led the Wildcats with 71 receiving yards. Linebacker Omari Bursey added 14 tackles and now has 29 through two games. Villanova finished with 305 total yards and did not commit a turnover in the win.

No. 24 Louisville enters at 0-1 after a 41-38 loss to No. 9 Ole Miss. Quarterback Lincoln Kienholz threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns, while the Cardinals finished with 469 total yards. Louisville also rushed for 162 yards and rallied from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit before Ole Miss won on a field goal as time expired. The Cardinals will look for their first win of the season in their home opener Friday night at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.