Watch Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers kick-off time

The historic Week 1 game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams kicks off on Thursday, September 10, 2026, at 8:35pm ET / 5.35pm PT. It's taking place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and marks a major milestone as the NFL's first-ever regular-season game played in Australia.

10 Sept 2026 - 20:35 Melbourne Cricket Ground

How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers

The game is being streamed live by Netflix nationwide. You can also catch it live via the local media markets, with the San Francisco area broadcast available on NBC Bay Area (KNTV), while fans in the Los Angeles area can tune in via CBS LA (KCBS-TV).

For digital and mobile viewers, you also have convenient streaming options through NFL+, which allows you to stream the game live directly to your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, you can watch the game via Fubo. The online streaming service carries your local NBC and CBS affiliates too.

You can even watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to your local station to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Team News

Los Angeles Rams Team News:

The Rams head into Week 1 with massive momentum after an aggressive, star-studded offseason.

Defensive Juggernauts Ready: Superstars Myles Garrett and a newly unretired Aaron Donald have been practicing together to anchor a terrifying front four. Despite dealing with minor training camp inflammation, reports confirm Garrett is close to 100% and will not be limited.

Star Duo Cleared to Play: Head coach Sean McVay confirmed that wide receiver Puka Nacua and offensive lineman Alaric Jackson are both expected to suit up.

Offensive Core Intact: Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford leads a fully-loaded offense featuring Nacua, Kyren Williams, and Blake Corum.

San Francisco 49ers Team News:

While the 49ers have a strong roster participation, they are balancing major defensive line injuries with the return of elite veterans.

Nick Bosa Returns: Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris confirmed that star edge rusher Nick Bosa will absolutely play. Bosa missed most of last season with a torn ACL and has been managing patellar tendinitis, meaning he will likely be on a heavily monitored snap count.

George Kittle Tracking Well: Tight end George Kittle, recovering from a January Achilles tear, made the flight to Australia, practiced with zero limitations, and is on track to play.

Defensive Front Decimated: While Bosa is back, the 49ers are severely thin at defensive end. Sam Okuayinonu was just placed on injured reserve (foot surgery), and Mykel Williams remains on the PUP list (ACL). To help fill the void, the team signed veteran Khalid Kareem to the active roster.

Veteran Maintenance: Running back Christian McCaffrey missed the team's opening practice session but returned fully for the second day as part of a routine veteran maintenance plan.

Captains Named: The team officially announced its eight player-voted captains for 2026, which include Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Nick Bosa, Trent Williams, Fred Warner, Deommodore Lenoir, and Kyle Juszczyk.

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks