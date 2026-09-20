Watch Los Angeles Rams vs New York Giants NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Los Angeles Rams vs New York Giants kick-off time

21 Sept 2026 - 20:15 SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams host the New York Giants at SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California), during Week 2 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT on Monday, September 21.

The Rams are looking to rebound from a Week 1 loss, while the Giants, under John Harbaugh, aim to build on their opening-week win against Dallas.

How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs New York Giants

Whether you are watching locally or nationally, there are several ways to catch the action. For fans looking for a traditional television broadcast, the game will be aired nationally on ABC.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

For digital and mobile viewers, live streaming options include ESPN Unlimited and NFL+, allowing you to stream the game live directly to your phone, tablet, or connected smart devices.

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, streaming service Fubo have plans that carry ABC and ESPN.

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is offered to all new subscribers.

To get started, go to the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, simply download the Fubo app on your preferred smart TV, phone, or tablet, sign in, and navigate to ABC or ESPN.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like NordVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live or on-demand.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Los Angeles Rams vs New York Giants Team News

While John Harbaugh's Giants are riding high from a 28-20 Week 1 statement win over the Cowboys, Sean McVay's Rams are looking to rebound at SoFi Stadium following a flat 27-7 season opener loss to the 49ers in Melbourne.

Los Angeles Rams Team News

Puka Nacua (WR) : Questionable. Nacua did not practice on Friday or Saturday. Head coach Sean McVay clarified that he is dealing with groin soreness that flared up after Thursday's session, making him a true game-time decision.

Aaron Donald (DT) : Expected to Play. In massive news for the Rams front, the legendary defensive tackle is set to make his official return to the field on Monday night after ramping up his conditioning and sitting out Week 1.

Kamren Kinchens (S) : Out. The safety has been officially ruled out of the contest due to a hamstring injury after missing practice all week.

Jordan Whittington (WR) : Doubtful. A quad injury kept him out of practice over the weekend, leaving the Rams dangerously thin at wide receiver if Nacua sits.

Key Offensive Names : Quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to find a rhythmic connection with star wideout Davante Adams, who draws an incredibly favorable matchup given the Giants' cornerback crisis.

New York Giants Team News

Paulson Adebo (CB) : Out (IR). Adebo was placed on short-term injured reserve on Friday due to a knee injury and will miss at least the next four weeks.

Deonte Banks (CB) : Questionable. Compounding their secondary issues, Banks missed consecutive practice days on Friday and Saturday with a calf injury. If he cannot play, rookie Colton Hood is expected to slot into a heavily depleted cornerback rotation.

Micah McFadden (ILB) : Questionable. The inside linebacker remains limited in practice with a neck injury.

Greg Newsome II (CB) : Cleared. There is some relief for the secondary, as Newsome upgraded to full practice on Saturday despite a rib issue and carries no game designation.

Offensive Line Status : Tackle Andrew Thomas (ankle) and Guard Francis Mauigoa (shoulder) were limited earlier in the week but are fully cleared to play. They will be tasked with protecting rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart from a returning Aaron Donald.

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

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NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks