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NFL
Los Angeles RamsLos Angeles Rams
SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles ChargersLos Angeles Chargers
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How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Los Angeles Chargers NFL game LIVE: Battle of Los Angeles information, Online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

TV Guide & Streaming
Los Angeles Rams vs Los Angeles Chargers
NFL

How to watch the NFL match between Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, as well as kick-off time and team news

Los Angeles Rams vs Los Angeles Chargers kick-off time

The Los Angeles Rams host the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California) during Week 8 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 1 at 4.05pm ET / 1.05pm PT.

Both LA sides have played a total of seven times at their joint SoFi Stadium home this season and they've only registered one victory between them (when the Rams beat the Giants 28-6 there in Week 2).

Following their Week 7 triumph against the Raiders, the Rams (3-4) now look to claim back-to-back successes for the first time this season against the Chargers (0-6), who are the only NFL side without a win.

How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Los Angeles Chargers

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are a few ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on FOX, which is available to stream through their direct-to-consumer streaming service FOX One.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo offers FOX across all of its plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

Stream on FOX for FREE with a 5 day Fubo trialStart trial

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to FOX to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

Los Angeles Rams vs Los Angeles Chargers Team News

The 'Battle of Los Angeles' finds both stadium roommates struggling heavily with injuries to high-profile players

Los Angeles Rams Team News

The Rams are looking to get back to .500 but continue to face significant personnel hurdles, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

  • Myles Garrett (Knee): The star defensive end will miss his seventh consecutive game. Head coach Sean McVay confirmed that the team will not open his 21-day practice window this week as he continues to recover from knee surgery.
  • Davante Adams (Hamstring): Adams underwent successful hamstring clean-out surgery. While he is progressing well and expected on the shorter end of his 6-10 week timeline, he remains out.
  • Trent McDuffie (Groin): In a positive turn, McDuffie returned to practice this week as a limited participant. He is trending toward playing on Sunday and will be crucial in containing the Chargers' slot options.
  • Nate Landman (Concussion): The inside linebacker has cleared concussion protocol and was a full participant in practice, putting him on track to return to the starting lineup.
  • Colby Parkinson (Rib) & Coleman Shelton (Hip): Both starters missed early-week practices and their game-day availability remains up in the air.
  • Joe Cardona (Ankle): The long snapper missed practice after suffering an ankle injury. The Rams have signed veteran Jake McQuaide to the practice squad as insurance.

Los Angeles Chargers Team News

Jim Harbaugh's winless Chargers are coming off their bye week but received brutal news regarding their defensive anchor.

  • Derwin James Jr. (Hamstring): In a massive blow to the secondary, James suffered a severe setback in his rehabilitation. Coach Harbaugh revealed that James is a strong candidate for Injured Reserve (IR) and will definitely miss the Battle of LA.
  • Ladd McConkey (Concussion): The standout wide receiver has cleared concussion protocols and practiced as a full participant all week, meaning he will lead the Chargers' passing attack on Sunday.
  • Tre' Harris & Donte Jackson (Hamstring): Both players have been limited in practice throughout the week. While they are handling partial workloads, they are on track to be game-time decisions.
  • Kayode Awosika (Fibula) & Brenen Thompson (Quad/Hamstring): Neither player has managed to participate in practice this week, effectively ruling them out for Sunday's game.
  • Joe Alt (Neck): The rookie offensive tackle is expected to make his return to the starting lineup, a major boost to protect Justin Herbert against the Rams' interior pass rush.
Los Angeles Rams
LA

Form

Los Angeles Chargers
LAC

All Games

Las Vegas Raiders
LVR
21
35
Los Angeles Rams
LA
W
Los Angeles Rams
LA
16
18
Arizona Cardinals
ARZ
L
Los Angeles Rams
LA
34
37
Buffalo Bills
BUF
L
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI
20
24
Los Angeles Rams
LA
W
Denver Broncos
DEN
30
26
Los Angeles Rams
LA
L
Matches played5
Points scored135

All Games

Kansas City Chiefs
KC
22
6
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
L
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
17
23
Denver Broncos
DEN
L
Seattle Seahawks
SEA
30
23
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
L
Buffalo Bills
BUF
24
16
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
L
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
14
26
Las Vegas Raiders
LVR
L
Matches played5
Points scored76

Head to Head

Los Angeles Rams
Draw
Los Angeles Chargers
3
0
2
NFL Preseason
Los Angeles Chargers badge
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
18
Los Angeles Rams badge
Los Angeles Rams
LA
20
FT
NFL Preseason
Los Angeles Rams badge
Los Angeles Rams
LA
23
Los Angeles Chargers badge
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
22
FT
NFL Preseason
Los Angeles Chargers badge
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
9
Los Angeles Rams badge
Los Angeles Rams
LA
13
FT
NFL Preseason
Los Angeles Rams badge
Los Angeles Rams
LA
17
Los Angeles Chargers badge
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
34
FT
NFL
Los Angeles Chargers badge
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
31
Los Angeles Rams badge
Los Angeles Rams
LA
10
FT
83Points scored114

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons kick-off time

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida) in an all-NFC South clash, during Week 8 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 1 at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

Like all teams in the NFC South, the Bucs (2-5) and the Falcons (3-4) hold negative records, but they will both be looking to build on Week 7 victories. Tampa Bay thumped Carolina 43-13, while Atlanta ended San Francisco's unbeaten run, winning 29-20 at home.

How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are a few ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on FOX, which is available to stream through their direct-to-consumer streaming service FOX One.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo offers FOX across all of its plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

Stream on FOX for FREE with a 5 day Fubo trialStart trial

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to FOX to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons Team News

Both squads are heavily hit by the injury bug but will be buoyed by their statement Week 7 wins.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Team News

The Buccaneers' biggest boost comes on the defensive side of the ball, though they are dealing with a lingering locker room flu bug.

  • Antoine Winfield Jr. (S): Gearing up to return. After missing three games with a fractured rib, the All-Pro safety was a full participant in practice on Thursday and is expected to anchor the secondary against a loaded Falcons passing game.
  • Baker Mayfield (QB): Full go. Mayfield successfully returned last week from a dislocated thumb, throwing just 11 passes in a run-heavy blowout victory. He has no limitations heading into Sunday.
  • Emeka Egbuka (WR): Questionable. Egbuka missed last week with a concussion/foot injury. He has logged consecutive limited practice sessions, leaving his status up in the air.
  • Luke Goedeke (T): Likely OUT. The starting right tackle remained sidelined for a second straight day on Thursday with a calf injury. Expect rookie Benjamin Chukwuma to continue deputising after paving the way for 258 rushing yards last week.
  • Illness Upgrades: Star rookie linebacker Josiah Trotter and pass-rusher Yaya Diaby (who logged 3 sacks last week) both recovered from a nasty flu bug to participate fully on Thursday.
  • Kenny Gainwell (RB): Limited. Improved to limited participation on Thursday after battling a hip injury, adding depth to a surging backfield.

Atlanta Falcons Team News

The Falcons possess a highly potent offense under Michael Penix Jr. but enter Week 8 with a massive, 16-player deep injury report, predominantly plaguing their defensive secondary.

  • Brian Robinson Jr. (RB): Likely OUT. Robinson was the lone Falcon to completely miss practice on Thursday as he continues to nursing a hamstring injury. His likely absence sets up a massive workload for league-leading rusher Bijan Robinson, with Khalil Herbert rotating in.
  • Defensive Reinforcements: Linebacker Divine Deablo (forearm) and defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) both returned to practice on Thursday in a limited capacity after missing last week's win.
  • Secondary Groin Concerns: Star cornerbacks A.J. Terrell and C.J. Henderson were both sudden mid-week additions to Thursday's injury report, logging limited sessions with groin injuries. Defensive back Avieon Terrell is also limited with a hamstring issue.
  • Other Limited Key Pieces: Edge rushers Samson Ebukam (hamstring) and Za'Darius Smith (rest), right tackle Jawaan Taylor (hamstring), and wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (shoulder) remain limited.
Los Angeles Rams
LA

Form

Los Angeles Chargers
LAC

All Games

Las Vegas Raiders
LVR
21
35
Los Angeles Rams
LA
W
Los Angeles Rams
LA
16
18
Arizona Cardinals
ARZ
L
Los Angeles Rams
LA
34
37
Buffalo Bills
BUF
L
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI
20
24
Los Angeles Rams
LA
W
Denver Broncos
DEN
30
26
Los Angeles Rams
LA
L
Matches played5
Points scored135

All Games

Kansas City Chiefs
KC
22
6
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
L
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
17
23
Denver Broncos
DEN
L
Seattle Seahawks
SEA
30
23
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
L
Buffalo Bills
BUF
24
16
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
L
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
14
26
Las Vegas Raiders
LVR
L
Matches played5
Points scored76

Head to Head

Los Angeles Rams
Draw
Los Angeles Chargers
3
0
2
NFL Preseason
Los Angeles Chargers badge
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
18
Los Angeles Rams badge
Los Angeles Rams
LA
20
FT
NFL Preseason
Los Angeles Rams badge
Los Angeles Rams
LA
23
Los Angeles Chargers badge
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
22
FT
NFL Preseason
Los Angeles Chargers badge
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
9
Los Angeles Rams badge
Los Angeles Rams
LA
13
FT
NFL Preseason
Los Angeles Rams badge
Los Angeles Rams
LA
17
Los Angeles Chargers badge
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
34
FT
NFL
Los Angeles Chargers badge
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
31
Los Angeles Rams badge
Los Angeles Rams
LA
10
FT
83Points scored114
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Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks

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