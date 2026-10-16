How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals kick-off time

18 Oct 2026 - 16:05 SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams host the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California), in an all NFC West clash during Week 6 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, October 18 at 4.05pm ET / 1.05pm PT.

It's been a tough start for both sides, but it's the Cardinals (1-4) who are rooted to the bottom of the division following straight losses. They will need to stop a Rams side who scored 82 points against them in their last two head-to-head encounters.

How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are a few ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on FOX, which is available to stream through their direct-to-consumer streaming service FOX One.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo offers FOX across all of its plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to FOX to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals Team News

While Sean McVay’s explosive offense enters the game relatively healthy, Mike LaFleur’s Cardinals have suffered a massive setback with their star rookie offensive weapon officially ruled out.

Arizona Cardinals Team News

Jeremiyah Love Out : The star rookie running back, who currently leads all rookies with 245 rushing yards, has been officially ruled out for Sunday's game due to a nagging left ankle injury. Head coach Mike LaFleur confirmed the news on Friday, stating that while they are keeping him out to heal long-term, there is no discussion of placing him on Injured Reserve.

Next Man Up : Veteran Tyler Allgeier will assume starting duties at running back, supported by Bam Knight, with Evan Hull expected to be elevated from the practice squad.

Secondary & Defense Worries : Starting safety Andrew (Dewey) Wingard (knee) has also been ruled out after failing to practice all week. Meanwhile, safety Wydett Williams Jr. (concussion) is looking bleak to play as he remains stuck in concussion protocol. On the positive side, safety Budda Baker, edge rusher Josh Sweat (groin), and left guard Isaac Seumalo all returned to full practice after a midweek rest day.

Wide Receiver Room : Dynamic receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is no longer on the active roster, slotting Jalen Brooks into the starting 'X' receiver position. Return specialist Devin Duvernay (ribs) and safety Kitan Crawford (ankle) were limited this week.

Los Angeles Rams Team News

Offensive Line Adjustments : The Rams will face Arizona without starting left tackle Alaric Jackson, who is serving a two-game suspension. Veteran David Quessenberry is slated to step in as the starter to protect Matthew Stafford. However, the Rams' line could get a boost as rookie Keagen Trost had his 21-day practice window opened from IR and could make his debut.

Secondary Scare : Safety Kam Curl was a surprise late-week addition to the injury report with an ankle issue and was limited in practice, making his status one to track closer to kickoff.

Tight End Restrictions : The tight end depth continues to be tested; Davis Allen sat out consecutive practices with an injury, while starter Colby Parkinson has been managing minor knocks but remained a limited participant.

Special Teams Overhaul : Sean McVay shook up his struggling special teams unit this week by releasing kicker Harrison Mevis and signing Blake Grupe off the New York Jets' practice squad. Because of practice squad poaching rules, Grupe must stay on the active 53-man roster for at least three games.

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AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks