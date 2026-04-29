CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup BMO Stadium

Today's game between Los Angeles FC and Toluca will kick-off at Apr 29, 2026, 10:30 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for LAFC vs Toluca are listed below.

The CONCACAF Champions Cup is broadcast in the United States across several platforms. English-language coverage airs on FS1, with Spanish-language viewers served by TUDN and ViX. Fubo carries both FS1 and TUDN, making it a strong all-in-one option for cord-cutters. DirecTV Stream and Sling TV also offer access for those already subscribed to those services.

Los Angeles FC host Toluca at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, with a place in the next round on the line for the Black and Gold.

LAFC arrive at this fixture having shown flashes of quality in continental competition, but their domestic form has been uneven. A 4-1 loss to San Jose Earthquakes in MLS was a sharp reminder of the inconsistency that has dogged their recent run, though they did grind out a point against Colorado Rapids before beating Minnesota United on the road.

Toluca come into this tie in confident mood. The Mexican side demolished Leon 4-1 in their most recent Liga MX outing and proved their continental credentials with a commanding 3-0 away win over LA Galaxy in the previous round of the Champions Cup.

The Diablos Rojos have been free-scoring in spells, though back-to-back defeats to Mazatlan and CF America show they are not without vulnerabilities. A side capable of conceding three in a league game can be exposed, and LAFC will look to press that weakness at home.

For Steve Cherundolo's side, BMO Stadium has to be a fortress. LAFC have the quality to trouble any team in CONCACAF on their own turf, and the noise from the Black and Gold faithful will be a factor from the first whistle.

This is a fixture with genuine knockout stakes, and both sides carry enough firepower to make it unpredictable. Toluca will not come to Los Angeles simply to defend.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch LAFC vs Toluca live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Los Angeles FC vs Toluca with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Los Angeles FC ahead of this fixture, and no projected starting XI has been provided. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases official team news.

The same applies to Toluca, with no injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup confirmed at this stage. Check back for the latest squad information before the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Los Angeles FC head into this match with a mixed recent record of one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win away at Minnesota United on April 25, while they drew 0-0 with Colorado Rapids three days earlier. A 4-1 defeat to San Jose Earthquakes on April 19 was their heaviest loss in that stretch. In the CONCACAF Champions Cup, LAFC drew 1-1 with Cruz Azul, and they also lost 2-1 at home to Portland Timbers in MLS.

Toluca arrive in stronger form, winning two of their last five and losing two, with one draw. Their standout result was a 3-0 win over LA Galaxy in the CONCACAF Champions Cup on April 16, followed by a 4-1 victory against Leon in Liga MX on April 26. They did suffer back-to-back losses to Mazatlan FC and CF America in between, conceding six goals across those two games. Toluca have scored nine goals across their last five matches, though their defensive record shows clear room for exploitation.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data between Los Angeles FC and Toluca is available for the last five meetings. Further historical context will be added as information becomes available closer to kick-off.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Los Angeles FC vs Toluca today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: