Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer BMO Stadium

Today's game between Los Angeles FC and Houston Dynamo FC will kick-off at May 10, 2026, 9:00 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Los Angeles FC vs Houston Dynamo FC are listed below.

This match is available to watch exclusively on Apple TV, which holds the global broadcasting rights for every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture in 2026. Major League Soccer no longer sells a standalone MLS Season Pass. All MLS content is now included within a standard Apple TV+ subscription at $12.99 per month or $99 per year, with no additional pass required. If you already subscribe to Apple TV+, you can watch this game at no extra cost.

The Apple TV app is available on smart TVs, gaming consoles including PlayStation and Xbox, and iOS and Android mobile devices, so you can follow the action on whichever screen suits you.

If you are travelling outside the United States, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help you access your Apple TV+ subscription from abroad. By routing your connection through a US server, you can watch as normal regardless of where you are in the world.

Los Angeles FC host Houston Dynamo FC at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles in a Major League Soccer Western Conference fixture that matters for both clubs' ambitions in the standings.

LAFC arrive at this game carrying the weight of a difficult week. Steve Cherundolo's side were eliminated from the CONCACAF Champions Cup after a 4-0 defeat to Toluca on May 7, a result that ended their continental campaign and will demand a sharp response on home soil.

Before that heavy loss in Mexico, LAFC had shown enough in MLS to suggest they remain a genuine force in the West. They sit third in the Western Conference, and the return to league action gives Cherundolo's squad a chance to refocus and protect that position.

Houston arrive in form that will concern LAFC. The Dynamo have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 1-0 MLS victory over Colorado Rapids on May 3. Ben Olsen's side are eighth in the Western Conference and will see this trip to Los Angeles as a chance to close the gap on the teams above them.

The visitors have also been active in the US Open Cup, beating Louisville City FC 2-1 on April 30, which speaks to a squad managing minutes across multiple fronts without losing competitive edge.

BMO Stadium is one of the more electric environments in MLS. The Black and Gold faithful pack the North End from first whistle to last, and the atmosphere they generate tends to lift the home side when results have been difficult.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Los Angeles FC vs Houston Dynamo FC live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Los Angeles FC vs Houston Dynamo FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Los Angeles FC ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been submitted. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases official team news.

Houston Dynamo FC are similarly without confirmed squad details at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected starting XI have been provided. Check back for the latest information before the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Los Angeles FC have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 4-0 CONCACAF Champions Cup defeat to Toluca on May 7. Prior to that, LAFC drew 2-2 with San Diego FC in MLS on May 3 and beat Toluca 2-1 in the first leg of their Champions Cup tie on April 30. They also won 1-0 away at Minnesota United on April 25 and drew 0-0 with Colorado Rapids on April 23. LAFC have scored five goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Houston Dynamo FC have won three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 MLS win over Colorado Rapids on May 3, following a 2-1 US Open Cup victory over Louisville City FC on April 30. Houston lost 2-0 to Austin FC in MLS on April 26, then beat San Diego FC 1-0 and Orlando City 1-0 in back-to-back league fixtures. The Dynamo have scored five goals and conceded three across their last five outings, with three clean sheets in that run.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on March 1, 2026, when Los Angeles FC won 2-0 away at Houston Dynamo FC in a Major League Soccer fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, LAFC hold the advantage with three wins to Houston's one, with one draw. The only goalless result in this run came in September 2024, while LAFC's 2-0 win in Houston earlier this year was their second consecutive victory over the Dynamo, having also won 2-0 at BMO Stadium in May 2025.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, Los Angeles FC sit third while Houston Dynamo FC are placed eighth ahead of this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Los Angeles FC vs Houston Dynamo FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: