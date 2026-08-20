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NFL Preseason
Los Angeles ChargersLos Angeles Chargers
SoFi Stadium
San Francisco 49ersSan Francisco 49ers
Stream local or national coverage live on Fubo for FREE
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Watch Los Angeles Chargers vs San Francisco 49ers NFL preseason game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

NFL

How to watch the NFL Preseason match between Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers, as well as kick-off time and team news

Los Angeles Chargers vs San Francisco 49ers kick-off time

NFL Preseason
SoFi Stadium

Whether you are watching locally or nationally, there are several ways to catch the action.

For fans looking for a traditional television broadcast, the game will be aired nationally on the NFL Network. If you are in the local media markets, you can watch the game on your regional CBS affiliates; the Los Angeles broadcast will be on KCBS-CBS, while the San Francisco Bay Area broadcast will air on KPIX-CBS.

For digital and mobile viewers, live streaming options include ESPN Unlimited and NFL+, allowing you to stream the game live directly to your phone, tablet, or connected smart devices.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes the NFL Network and your local CBS affiliates. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is offered to all new subscribers.

Stream local or national coverage live on FuboStart trial

To get started, go to the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you have to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires. After signing up, simply download the Fubo app on your preferred smart TV, phone, or tablet, sign in, and navigate to the NFL Network or your local CBS station to enjoy the game at no cost.

NFL Network

NFL Network

Stream here

ESPN Unlimited

ESPN Unlimited

Stream here

NFL+

NFL+

Stream here

KCBS-CBS

KCBS-CBS

Stream here

KPIX-CBS

KPIX-CBS

Stream here

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPNGet NordVPN

Los Angeles Chargers vs San Francisco 49ers Team News

The 49ers traveled to Southern California early this week for a joint practice with the Chargers. The sessions featured high intensity, with San Francisco linebacker Fred Warner noting that the 49ers' defense bounced back strong after some early fiery skirmishes. On the offensive side, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy showed flashes of efficiency, connecting on impressive touchdown passes during red-zone drills. However, both Purdy and head coach Kyle Shanahan acknowledged that the offense had its struggles against the Chargers' defense during move-the-ball and two-minute situational periods, failing to score during their two-minute drill.

Do not expect to see San Francisco's biggest stars take the field. Running back Christian McCaffrey (tightness) and defensive end Nick Bosa (soreness/tendinitis) have both missed recent practices and are sidelined. Veteran wide receiver Mike Evans returned to the field to participate in individual drills following a quad strain but exited practice early.

For the backups, 49ers quarterback Kurtis Rourke is a name to monitor after exiting last week’s preseason game with a rib injury despite an incredibly efficient 12-of-14 passing performance. Depending on his availability, expect to see an extended look at Adrian Martinez and Mac Jones under center for San Francisco.

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Sunday Ticket Hub
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YouTube TV

YouTube TV is the ultimate destination for hardcore NFL fans, delivering all local broadcasts and national networks alongside the exclusive ability to add NFL Sunday Ticket for out-of-market games. With unlimited cloud DVR and a powerful multi-view feature, it is the most comprehensive cord-cutting solution for football season.

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Ultimate Sports Hub
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Fubo

Fubo offers a robust, sports-focused live TV service featuring local broadcast affiliates (CBS, FOX, NBC) alongside specialized channels like NFL Network and RedZone. It is built for hardcore fans who want massive channel counts and powerful multi-view features to track multiple games at once.

5 day free trial available.

Monthly from$79.99
Budget AFC Action
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Paramount+

Paramount+ is an essential standalone app for catching live, in-market CBS Sunday afternoon games at a fraction of the cost of a full TV package. It is the most affordable way to watch the local AFC broadcast package without needing a cable box or live TV bundle.

Monthly from$8.99
Exclusive Primetime Broadcasts
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Peacock

Peacock gives you direct access to live NBC coverage, including Sunday Night Football and exclusive standalone games throughout the season. It is a must-have for streaming primetime games without committing to a contract.

Monthly from$10.99
All-in-One FOX Coverage
Fox One

FOX One

FOX One streamlines live Sunday NFC matchups, premier game-day analysis, and high-bitrate sports streams into a single dedicated app. It is ideal for cord-cutters who want straightforward, direct-to-consumer access to everything broadcast on FOX Sports without extra fluff.

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Cable-Free Complete Package
DirecTV Stream Promo Panel

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts.

Monthly from$89.99

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks

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