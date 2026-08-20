Watch Los Angeles Chargers vs San Francisco 49ers NFL preseason game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Los Angeles Chargers vs San Francisco 49ers kick-off time

20 Aug 2026 - 22:00 SoFi Stadium

Whether you are watching locally or nationally, there are several ways to catch the action.

For fans looking for a traditional television broadcast, the game will be aired nationally on the NFL Network. If you are in the local media markets, you can watch the game on your regional CBS affiliates; the Los Angeles broadcast will be on KCBS-CBS, while the San Francisco Bay Area broadcast will air on KPIX-CBS.

For digital and mobile viewers, live streaming options include ESPN Unlimited and NFL+, allowing you to stream the game live directly to your phone, tablet, or connected smart devices.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes the NFL Network and your local CBS affiliates. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is offered to all new subscribers.

To get started, go to the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you have to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires. After signing up, simply download the Fubo app on your preferred smart TV, phone, or tablet, sign in, and navigate to the NFL Network or your local CBS station to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Los Angeles Chargers vs San Francisco 49ers Team News

The 49ers traveled to Southern California early this week for a joint practice with the Chargers. The sessions featured high intensity, with San Francisco linebacker Fred Warner noting that the 49ers' defense bounced back strong after some early fiery skirmishes. On the offensive side, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy showed flashes of efficiency, connecting on impressive touchdown passes during red-zone drills. However, both Purdy and head coach Kyle Shanahan acknowledged that the offense had its struggles against the Chargers' defense during move-the-ball and two-minute situational periods, failing to score during their two-minute drill.

Do not expect to see San Francisco's biggest stars take the field. Running back Christian McCaffrey (tightness) and defensive end Nick Bosa (soreness/tendinitis) have both missed recent practices and are sidelined. Veteran wide receiver Mike Evans returned to the field to participate in individual drills following a quad strain but exited practice early.

For the backups, 49ers quarterback Kurtis Rourke is a name to monitor after exiting last week’s preseason game with a rib injury despite an incredibly efficient 12-of-14 passing performance. Depending on his availability, expect to see an extended look at Adrian Martinez and Mac Jones under center for San Francisco.

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