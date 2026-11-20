Los Angeles Chargers vs New York Jets kick-off time

The Los Angeles Chargers host the New York Jets at SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California) during Week 11 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 22 at 4.05pm ET / 1.05pm PT.

In a battle between two bottom-dwelling teams with major 2027 NFL Draft order implications, the Los Angeles Chargers (1-8) look to build momentum after snapping an 11-game losing streak, while the reeling New York Jets (2-8) try to halt a five-game skid amid questions surrounding embattled coach Aaron Glenn.

How to watch Los Angeles Chargers vs New York Jets

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are a few ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on FOX, which is available to stream through their direct-to-consumer streaming service FOX One.

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If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo offers FOX across all of its plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to FOX to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Los Angeles Chargers vs New York Jets Team News

Los Angeles Chargers Team News

Offensive Shift : Los Angeles leans heavily on 21 personnel sets (two running backs, one tight end, two wide receivers), trailing only San Francisco in usage. In Week 10, Justin Herbert threw for just 129 yards (his fewest in a career win) while adding 51 rushing yards and a touchdown. Running back Omarion Hampton powered the attack with 105 rushing yards and a score on 22 carries behind a line starting three rookies.

: Los Angeles leans heavily on 21 personnel sets (two running backs, one tight end, two wide receivers), trailing only San Francisco in usage. In Week 10, Justin Herbert threw for just 129 yards (his fewest in a career win) while adding 51 rushing yards and a touchdown. Running back Omarion Hampton powered the attack with 105 rushing yards and a score on 22 carries behind a line starting three rookies. Receiving Boost : Star wide receiver Ladd McConkey returned to limited practice on Wednesday and Thursday after missing the last two games with back spasms.

: Star wide receiver Ladd McConkey returned to limited practice on Wednesday and Thursday after missing the last two games with back spasms. Doubtful/Missing Practice : Linebacker Daiyan Henley (knee soreness), tight end Charlie Kolar (concussion protocol), cornerback Rodney Shelley (ankle), and wide receiver Brenen Thompson (hamstring) all missed Wednesday and Thursday sessions. Safety Kendall Williamson (calf) downgraded to a non-participant on Thursday.

: Linebacker Daiyan Henley (knee soreness), tight end Charlie Kolar (concussion protocol), cornerback Rodney Shelley (ankle), and wide receiver Brenen Thompson (hamstring) all missed Wednesday and Thursday sessions. Safety Kendall Williamson (calf) downgraded to a non-participant on Thursday. Limited/Trending Up: Cornerbacks Donte Jackson (groin) and Isas Waxter (ankle), alongside defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe (ankle), were limited on Thursday. Tackle Trey Pipkins III (knee), whose 21-day practice window opened last week, logged a full practice on Thursday alongside resting veteran Khalil Mack.

New York Jets Team News

Quarterback Update : Veteran Geno Smith (36) exited twice against Buffalo, first for a head evaluation and later with a left ankle injury, forcing fourth-round rookie Cade Klubnik into action. However, after limited work early in the week, Smith was upgraded to a full participant on Friday and is on track to start.

: Veteran Geno Smith (36) exited twice against Buffalo, first for a head evaluation and later with a left ankle injury, forcing fourth-round rookie Cade Klubnik into action. However, after limited work early in the week, Smith was upgraded to a full participant on Friday and is on track to start. Depleted Receiver Room : Coach Glenn officially ruled out wide receivers Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle/hip) and Isaiah Williams (ribs). With Williams out, running back Isaiah Davis is expected to take over primary punt return duties. Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell, Tim Patrick, and rookie Malik McClain are the only healthy receivers on the active roster, meaning tight ends Mason Taylor and rookie Kenyon Sadiq will see expanded slot/receiver snaps.

: Coach Glenn officially ruled out wide receivers Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle/hip) and Isaiah Williams (ribs). With Williams out, running back Isaiah Davis is expected to take over primary punt return duties. Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell, Tim Patrick, and rookie Malik McClain are the only healthy receivers on the active roster, meaning tight ends Mason Taylor and rookie Kenyon Sadiq will see expanded slot/receiver snaps. Defensive Front & Lineup Notes: Defensive lineman David Onyemata (abdomen) had his 21-day practice window opened from injured reserve on Wednesday, though Glenn confirmed he will not be activated for Sunday. Left guard Dylan Parham (knee), defensive tackle Harrison Phillips (ankle), edge rusher Joseph Ossai (foot/ankle), and linebacker Trevin Wallace (groin) were limited earlier in the week, with Glenn calling their Sunday status 'promising'. Rookie edge rusher David Bailey remains a bright spot, leading all NFL rookies with 7.5 sacks.

Los Angeles Chargers LAC Form New York Jets NYJ LAC LAC NYJ NYJ All Games All Games Baltimore Ravens BAL 20 23 Los Angeles Chargers LAC W Los Angeles Chargers LAC 22 44 Houston Texans HOU L Los Angeles Rams LA 24 9 Los Angeles Chargers LAC L Kansas City Chiefs KC 22 6 Los Angeles Chargers LAC L Los Angeles Chargers LAC 17 23 Denver Broncos DEN L Matches played 5 Points scored 77 All Games All Games New York Jets NYJ 12 31 Buffalo Bills BUF L Kansas City Chiefs KC 35 12 New York Jets NYJ L New York Jets NYJ 33 38 Las Vegas Raiders LVR L New York Jets NYJ 25 28 Miami Dolphins MIA L New England Patriots NE 26 19 New York Jets NYJ L Matches played 5 Points scored 101

Head to Head Draw 5 0 0 NFL New York Jets NYJ 6 Los Angeles Chargers LAC 27 FT NFL Los Angeles Chargers LAC 34 New York Jets NYJ 28 FT NFL New York Jets NYJ 7 Los Angeles Chargers LAC 14 FT NFL Los Angeles Chargers LAC 31 New York Jets NYJ 0 FT NFL New York Jets NYJ 17 Los Angeles Chargers LAC 27 FT 133 Points scored 58

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