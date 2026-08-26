Watch Los Angeles Chargers vs Los Angeles Rams NFL preseason game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Los Angeles Chargers vs Los Angeles Rams kick-off time

The Los Angeles Chargers will host city rivals, the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California) on Thursday, August 27, during the final round of the 2026 NFL preseason. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 7pm PT / 10pm ET.

27 Aug 2026 - 22:00 SoFi Stadium

If you are looking to stream the Los Angeles Chargers vs Los Angeles Rams game without a cable subscription, the streaming service Fubo carries all the channels you need, including ESPN and local networks CBS2 LA (for Chargers fans) and KCBS (for Rams fans).

To watch the matchup completely free, you can take advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers. Simply go to the Fubo website, create an account, and select a base plan like "Pro" or "Elite". You will need to enter your credit or debit card information to activate the trial, but you won't be charged as long as you remember to cancel your subscription through your account settings before the five-day period expires.

Once signed up, you can download the Fubo app on your smart TV, phone, or tablet, log in, and navigate directly to ESPN or your local network to catch the game live at no cost.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Los Angeles Rams Team News

This 'Battle of LA' preseason finale serves as the last audition for players on the roster bubble, before teams must cut down to their official 53-man rosters by Sunday.

Chargers head coach, Jim Harbaugh, announced that quarterback Justin Herbert and the primary starters will play briefly in the finale to find offensive 'crispness' after a rough 41-17 preseason loss to the 49ers.

There will be key defensive absences, as both veteran leaders Derwin James Jr. and Khalil Mack will be rested completely for precautionary reasons.

Sadly for the Chargers, starting center, Tyler Biadasz, was placed on season-ending 'Injured Reserve' after tearing his ACL during joint practices with San Francisco.

The Rams' have confirmed they will carry three quarterbacks on their initial 53-man roster. Ty Simpson is confirmed to play heavy reps against the Chargers, while the staff decides how to allocate snaps to Stetson Bennett IV and Matthew Caldwell.

Standout defensive rookies, Wesley Bailey, who logged a sack and forced fumble last week, and safety Alex Cook, who is coming off a 100-yard pick-six against the Saints, will both be looking to solidify permanent roles.

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