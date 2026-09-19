Watch Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders kick-off time

20 Sept 2026 - 16:05 SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Chargers host the Las Vegas Raiders in an AFC West divisional showdown at SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California), during Week 2 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 4.05pm ET / 1.05pm PT on Sunday, September 20.

How to watch Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are several convenient ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on CBS. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using Paramount+, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes CBS, as well as other channels required to view NFL regular season games, like FOX, NBC and ESPN.

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to CBS to enjoy the game at no cost.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like NordVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live or on-demand.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders Team News

Los Angeles Chargers Team News

The Chargers are looking to bounce back from a Week 1 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, but they are managing multiple key injuries along the offensive line and in the secondary.

Ladd McConkey (WR) - Questionable : The star wideout suffered a massive hit over the middle in Week 1, damaging his ribs. After sitting out practice on Wednesday and Thursday, he returned in a limited capacity on Friday. His availability is a true game-time decision.

Deane Leonard (DB) - Questionable : Regarded as a major potential boost for a struggling special teams unit, Leonard has been limited all week with an abdomen injury but has a chance to make his season debut.

Trey Pipkins III (T) - OUT : Pipkins failed to practice all week due to a knee injury and has been ruled out. Kayode Awosika is expected to fill the void on the starting offensive line.

Elijah Molden (DB) - OUT : The safety did not participate in practice all week due to a hamstring injury and is officially out. Veteran Tony Jefferson is projected to start at free safety in his absence.

Cleared to Play : Star pass-rusher Khalil Mack, Akheem Mesidor (calf), Derius Davis (calf), Teair Tart (ankle), and Dalvin Tomlinson (hamstring) have all been removed from the final report and are cleared for action.

Las Vegas Raiders Team News

Coming off a high-energy Week 1 victory over the Miami Dolphins, Klint Kubiak’s team is attempting to go 2-0 but faces uncertainty surrounding its premier pass-catching weapon.

Brock Bowers (TE) - Doubtful : Bowers is struggling with a knee injury and missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday before a very limited session on Friday. Being listed as doubtful strongly indicates he is unlikely to play. Michael Mayer will step into the primary tight end role if Bowers sits out.

Darien Porter (CB) - OUT : Porter did not practice all week with a foot injury and has been officially ruled out. Defensive coordinator Rob Leonard will rely on rookies Hezekiah Masses or Jermod McCoy to take over starting duties in the secondary.

Aidan O'Connell (QB) - Questionable : O’Connell missed late-week practices due to personal reasons and did not travel with the team to Los Angeles, meaning he is highly unlikely to dress as the emergency third quarterback.

Cleared to Play : Explosive rookie running back Ashton Jeanty, who completely dominated Week 1 touches, was listed early in the week with an ankle issue but practiced fully and carries no injury designation. He has also been named a Week 2 team captain.

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks