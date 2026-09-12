Watch Los Angeles Chargers vs Arizona Cardinals NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Los Angeles Chargers vs Arizona Cardinals kick-off time

13 Sept 2026 - 16:25 SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Chargers will host the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California) on Sunday, September 13, during Week 1 of the 2026 NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT.

How to watch Los Angeles Chargers vs Arizona Cardinals

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are several convenient ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on CBS. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using Paramount+, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes CBS, as well as other channels required to view NFL regular season games, like FOX, NBC and ESPN.

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to CBS to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like NordVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live or on-demand.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Arizona Cardinals Team News

This game marks a massive schematic shift for both teams, featuring the debut of Jim Harbaugh’s revamped Los Angeles Chargers squad under offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, matching up against the Arizona Cardinals under new head coach Mike LaFleur.

Los Angeles Chargers Team News

The Chargers enter Week 1 with a relatively clean bill of health and plenty of optimism following a strong offseason overhaul.

The Big News: Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert is fully healthy and ready to lead a retooled offense. Star left tackle Rashawn Slater has also been cleared and will play, providing crucial protection against the Cardinals' pass rush.

Offensive Shift: Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel is introducing a deep receiver group featuring Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston. However, McDaniel has explicitly warned fantasy managers to practice patience regarding a very crowded and heavily rotated tight end room.

Injury Report Updates:

Deane Leonard (CB) : Did not practice (DNP) for consecutive days with an abdominal injury and is highly questionable.

Keaton Mitchell (RB) : Limited in practice with a hamstring issue, though he has recently returned to the field.

Tuli Tuipulotu (LB) & Brenen Thompson (WR) : Both remained limited on Thursday due to hip injuries.

Khalil Mack (LB) & R.J. Mickens (S) : Mack returned to full practice after a standard veteran rest day, while Mickens was upgraded to a full participant after dealing with an ankle issue.

Arizona Cardinals Team News

The Cardinals are entering a new era under Mike LaFleur, looking to lean heavily on an effective, physical running game to challenge the Chargers' stout defense.

The Big News: Arizona will debut three brand-new starters on the offensive line. The cohesive play of this new unit will be a major storyline as they try to neutralise the Chargers' defensive front.

Backfield Concerns: Star rookie running back Jeremiyah Love - the No. 3 overall pick - is fighting to play after suffering a high-ankle sprain in the preseason. He remains limited, and team insiders view his status as a 50/50 toss-up. If he is sidelined or limited, expect Tyler Allgeier to carry the load as RB1.

Injury Report Updates:

Isaiah Adams (OG) : The starting right guard did not practice again due to a knee injury and is trending toward missing the season opener. Jon Gaines II is expected to start in his place.

Dadrion "Rabbit" Taylor-Demeson (S) : Sidelined with a rib injury after being downgraded to a non-participant on Thursday.

Josh Sweat (LB) : Returned to the field as a limited participant following a knee issue and a rest day, giving the defense a massive boost.

Garrett Williams (CB) : Remained limited with an Achilles injury.

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks