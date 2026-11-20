How to watch London City Lionesses vs Crystal Palace FC Women with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

WSL - Game Week 11 21 Nov 2026 - 12:15 Copperjax Community Stadium

London City Lionesses host Crystal Palace FC Women at the Copperjax Community Stadium in Bromley in a WSL fixture that finds the two sides in very different places in the table.

Eder Maestre's Lionesses sit third in the WSL and have established themselves as genuine contenders this season. Their most recent league outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Arsenal at the Emirates, a result in which goalkeeper Mary Earps produced eight saves to earn her side a point. It was a performance that underlined the quality London City carry across the pitch.

The Lionesses did suffer a WSL Cup defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion Women in midweek, losing 1-0, but their league form remains the priority and their position in the top three reflects a consistent campaign.

Crystal Palace arrive in a far more difficult situation. Josanne Potter's side are 12th in the WSL and have lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent league game ended in a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United Women, a result that leaves them deep in the bottom half.

Palace did show some fight earlier in November, beating Charlton Athletic 3-2 in the league and advancing in cup competition, but they have struggled for consistency and face a tough test on the road.

The two sides met in the WSL Cup just last month, with London City winning 4-2 at this same venue. Palace will need a significant improvement to trouble the hosts again.

Here is everything you need to know about how to follow this WSL fixture.

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