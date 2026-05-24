Today's game between Liverpool and Brentford will kick-off at May 24, 2026, 11:00 AM.

Liverpool vs Brentford is available to watch live in the United States across three platforms. DirecTV Stream and Sling TV both carry the match, while SYFY is also broadcasting the fixture. Full details on how to access each service are listed below.

Liverpool close out their Premier League season at Anfield against Brentford, with Arne Slot's side looking to sign off in front of their home supporters after a turbulent final stretch to the campaign.

The Reds arrive into this fixture having won just one of their last three league matches, suffering back-to-back defeats to Manchester United and Aston Villa that have dented what was once a promising title challenge. Fifth place in the table reflects a second half of the season that has fallen well short of expectations.

The backdrop to Sunday's match is charged with emotion. Andy Robertson is preparing to bid farewell to Anfield after nine years, while the shadow of Diogo Jota's death continues to hang over the squad. Robertson has spoken openly about the toll that loss has taken, describing it as something nobody could prepare for.

Then there is the Mohamed Salah situation. Slot has refused to confirm whether the departing Egyptian will feature, casting genuine doubt over whether supporters will see him in a Liverpool shirt at Anfield one final time. Salah has been publicly critical of Slot's methods in recent weeks, and the tension between the two has become one of the defining storylines of the season's end.

Brentford arrive under interim manager Keith Andrews, themselves navigating a transitional period. The Bees sit ninth in the table and have shown enough quality throughout the campaign to suggest they will not simply roll over in what is a dead rubber for neither side in terms of league position.

For those looking to watch the game, TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

How to watch Liverpool vs Brentford with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Arne Slot is without a significant number of players for the season finale. Alisson Becker, Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo, Stefan Bajcetic, Jeremie Frimpong, Giovanni Leoni, and Hugo Ekitike are all unavailable through injury, as is Alexander Isak, whose debut season at Anfield has drawn considerable scrutiny. Should the projected XI hold, Giorgi Mamardashvili starts in goal behind a back line featuring Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joseph Gomez, and Milos Kerkez, with Rio Ngumoha also included. Curtis Jones, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, and Alexis Mac Allister are named in midfield, with Cody Gakpo leading the attack.

Keith Andrews names a Brentford side also affected by injuries, with Rico Henry, Antoni Milambo, and Fabio Carvalho all missing. Caoimhin Kelleher starts in goal against his parent club, with the projected XI including Nathan Collins, Kristoffer Ajer, Keane Lewis-Potter, and Michael Kayode in defence. Mikkel Damsgaard, Vitaly Janelt, Mathias Jensen, and Yehor Yarmoliuk are set to operate in midfield, with Dango Ouattara and Igor Thiago leading the line.

Form

Liverpool's recent form makes for difficult reading. Slot's side have won just two of their last five Premier League matches, drawing once and losing twice, with those defeats coming against Manchester United and a 4-2 loss to Aston Villa on May 15 that proved particularly damaging. Across those five games, the Reds scored nine goals but conceded nine, a defensive fragility that has been a recurring theme in the second half of the campaign. A 1-1 draw with Chelsea and back-to-back wins over Crystal Palace and Everton earlier in the run offered brief signs of stability, but Liverpool have been unable to string results together when it mattered most.

Brentford's last five matches tell a more mixed story under Andrews. The Bees claimed a solid 3-0 win at West Ham in early May but were beaten 3-0 by Manchester City the following week. A 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace on May 17 was their most recent outing, leaving them with one win, two draws, and two defeats across the five-match run. They scored five goals in that period and conceded seven, with their defensive record on the road a potential concern heading into Anfield.





Head-to-Head Record





The recent head-to-head record between these two sides is closer than Liverpool's status as a top-five club might suggest. Brentford produced one of the results of the Premier League season when they beat Liverpool 3-2 at the GTech Community Stadium in October 2025, a result that will give Andrews' side genuine belief heading into Sunday. Liverpool have won three of the last five meetings overall, including a 2-0 home win in August 2024 and a 3-0 victory at Anfield in November 2023, but Brentford have proven they are capable of causing problems at both ends of the pitch in this fixture.

Standings

Liverpool go into the final day in fifth place in the Premier League table, while Brentford sit ninth. Neither side has anything significant riding on the result in terms of final standings, though Liverpool will want to close out the season with a performance that at least partially restores some pride after a disappointing run-in.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Liverpool vs Brentford today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: