How to watch Liverpool FC Women vs Arsenal Women with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

WSL - Game Week 9 8 Nov 2026 - 07:00 Totally Wicked Stadium

Liverpool FC Women host Arsenal Women at the Totally Wicked Stadium in a Women's Super League fixture that finds both sides in contrasting but complicated form.

Gareth Taylor's side have endured a rough run of results, losing four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent WSL outing ended in a 4-1 defeat to West Ham United, a result that will have done little to ease the pressure building at the club.

Arsenal arrive in a more stable position but have not been without their own inconsistencies. Renee Slegers' side drew 1-1 with Aston Villa in their last match, though they did record a 3-0 win over SL Benfica in the Women's Champions League earlier in the week.

The Gunners sit seventh in the WSL standings, while Liverpool find themselves in eleventh. The gap between the sides in the table makes this a significant test for Taylor's team.

History has not been kind to Liverpool in this fixture. Arsenal have won three of the last five meetings and have scored freely in recent encounters, including a 4-0 win at their own ground in March 2025.

Both managers will be looking for a response from their respective squads. The fixture has genuine stakes at both ends of the table.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this WSL match live.

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