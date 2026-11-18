How to watch Lille vs Lyon with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Ligue 1 - Game Week 11 21 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy

Lille welcome Lyon to the Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve d'Ascq for a Ligue 1 fixture that carries real weight for both clubs in the table.

Lille sit second in Ligue 1 and arrive into this match on the back of a 2-1 win over Rennes, a result that extended their unbeaten run in the league to three matches. Davide Ancelotti's side have been grinding out results with a degree of defensive resilience, even if their Champions League campaign has produced mixed returns.

Lyon, sitting fifth, head into this fixture in less convincing form. Carlos Vicens's side lost 2-0 to Brest in their last Ligue 1 outing and have suffered back-to-back defeats across all competitions, with a 3-0 Europa League loss to Hoffenheim also fresh in the memory.

The absences in both squads add another layer of complexity. Lille will be without Ayase Ueda and Hamza Igamane, while Lyon are dealing with the losses of Steeve Kango, Tyler Morton, and Pavel Sulc.

Lyon have won three of the last five head-to-head meetings between these sides, including a 1-0 victory at this venue in February 2026. Lille will be looking to reverse that recent trend on home turf.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Lille vs Lyon live, including kick-off time and the latest team news.

Team news & squads