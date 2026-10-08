Liberty Flames vs Sam Houston State Bearkats kick-off time

8 Oct 2026 - 19:00 Williams Stadium

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 6 matchup between the Liberty Flames and the Sam Houston State Bearkats. The game is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, October 8, at 19:00 p.m. ET (18:00 p.m. CT).

How to watch and live stream Liberty vs Sam Houston State

Whether you are watching on traditional television or streaming on the go, there are a few convenient ways to catch the action. The game will be televised nationally on ESPNU. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using ESPN Unlimited, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes ESPNU. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to ESPNU to enjoy the college football action at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Liberty vs Sam Houston Preview

The Liberty Flames (4-1) face the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-3) at Williams Stadium on Thursday night in College Football action. The matchup is Liberty’s second Conference USA game of the season and Sam Houston’s conference opener.

Liberty enters on a four-game winning streak after opening Conference USA play with a 30-14 victory at Delaware. The Flames rushed for a season-high 282 yards and finished with 439 total yards while controlling possession for more than 38 minutes. Liberty also forced two turnovers, and kicker Max Morgan Reeves made all three of his field-goal attempts, including one from 47 yards. The Flames have now topped 200 rushing yards in three consecutive games and return home for their first conference game at Williams Stadium this season.

Sam Houston is coming off a bye after a 49-14 loss at then-No. 11 Texas Tech. Landyn Locke threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns, including a 52-yard scoring pass to Tim Burns Jr., but the Bearkats were hurt by two interception returns for touchdowns early in the second quarter. Sam Houston trailed just 21-14 at halftime before Texas Tech pulled away with 28 unanswered points after the break. The Bearkats are 1-3 overall, with their lone victory a 59-0 shutout of Nicholls.