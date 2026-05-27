Today's game between Libertad and Universidad Central will kick-off at May 27, 2026, 6:00 PM.

Libertad vs Universidad Central is available to watch live in the United States via the broadcasters listed below. Check your regional availability and select the option that suits you.

Libertad and Universidad Central meet in the Copa Libertadores Group H, with both sides looking to turn around difficult recent runs on the continental stage.

Libertad, guided by Juan Eduardo Samudio, arrive at this fixture under pressure. Back-to-back Copa Libertadores defeats — including a 4-1 loss to Independiente del Valle and a 1-0 reverse against Rosario Central — have left them sitting fourth in the group standings.

Universidad Central are not in a much healthier position. Daniel Sasso's side were beaten 4-0 by Rosario Central in their last continental outing and sit third in Group H, a point ahead of Libertad but with their own momentum problems to address.

The head-to-head record between these two clubs in this campaign already carries weight. Universidad Central won the reverse fixture 3-1 back in April, and Libertad will be eager to respond on home soil.

Both teams have struggled for consistency in their domestic leagues too, compounding the sense that this is a fixture neither can afford to lose if they harbour any ambitions of progressing.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Libertad vs Universidad Central, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Libertad vs Universidad Central with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Juan Eduardo Samudio has not confirmed a probable starting XI for Libertad ahead of this Copa Libertadores fixture, and no injury or suspension information has been made available for the home side. This section will be updated with the latest squad news as it emerges closer to kick-off.

Daniel Sasso faces a similar situation with Universidad Central, with no confirmed lineup, injuries, or suspensions reported at this stage. Further updates are expected in the build-up to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Libertad come into this fixture in poor form, collecting just one win from their last five matches across all competitions. That solitary victory came against Luqueno, when they won 3-2, but it has been surrounded by defeats — most recently a 2-1 loss to Nacional in the División Profesional. In Copa Libertadores action, Libertad have lost both recent outings, conceding five goals and scoring just one across those two games.

Universidad Central's recent record makes for similarly difficult reading. They have won once, drawn twice, and lost twice in their last five matches. Their lone victory was a 3-1 win over Academia Puerto Cabello in the Primera División, but that result was followed by a 4-0 Copa Libertadores defeat to Rosario Central and a 2-1 domestic loss to the same Academia Puerto Cabello side. The Venezuelan club have drawn both league meetings with Deportivo La Guaira in this period, scoring just once across those two fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record

LIB Last match UNI 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Universidad Central 3 - 1 Libertad 1 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1





The only meeting between these two clubs in the available record came in this Copa Libertadores campaign, when Universidad Central beat Libertad 3-1 at home in April 2026. That result gives the Venezuelan side a psychological edge heading into this fixture, and Libertad will need to improve considerably on that performance to turn the head-to-head around.

Standings

In Copa Libertadores Group H, Libertad currently sit fourth while Universidad Central are third, meaning both clubs are scrapping for position in the lower half of the table with progression far from guaranteed.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Libertad vs Universidad Central today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: