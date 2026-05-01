Ekstraklasa - Ekstraklasa Polish Army

Today's game between Legia Warszawa and Widzew Lodz will kick-off at May 1, 2026, 2:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Legia Warszawa vs Widzew Lodz are listed below. Viewers in the United States can access the match through Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS Connect, or Tubi.

Legia Warszawa host Widzew Lodz at the Polish Army Stadium in Warsaw in an Ekstraklasa fixture that carries real weight at the wrong end of the table. Both clubs arrive in the bottom two, separated by a single position, which makes this a direct contest between two sides desperate for points.

Legia have endured a difficult recent run. A 4-0 defeat to Lech Poznan last weekend was a damaging result for a club of their stature, and it has left them rooted in 15th place. There is still time to recover, but the margin for error is slim.

Widzew arrive in Warsaw sitting one place below their hosts in 16th. They beat Motor Lublin 2-0 on April 26, which provided some relief, but their form across the last five matches has been inconsistent — one win, one loss, and three draws tell a story of a side struggling to find any real momentum.

The two clubs have met four times in the last two seasons alone, with results going in both directions. There is no clear dominance between them, which adds to the unpredictability of what is at stake here.

For supporters outside Poland looking to follow the action, here is everything you need to know about how to watch Legia Warszawa vs Widzew Lodz live.

How to watch Legia Warszawa vs Widzew Lodz with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Legia Warszawa ahead of this fixture, and no projected XI has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides official confirmation.

The same applies to Widzew Lodz, with no team news, probable lineup, or disciplinary concerns listed at this stage. Check back for the latest squad information before the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Legia Warszawa have taken four points from their last five Ekstraklasa matches, recording two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Their most recent outing ended in a heavy 4-0 loss to Lech Poznan on April 26. Prior to that, they beat Zaglebie Lubin 1-0 and drew 1-1 with both Gornik Zabrze and Rakow Czestochowa. Across those five matches, Legia scored five goals and conceded seven.

Widzew Lodz have collected five points from their last five league games, with one win, two draws, and one defeat recorded alongside one further win. They beat Motor Lublin 2-0 in their most recent match on April 26, following a 2-1 loss to Radomiak Radom the week before. Widzew scored four goals and conceded three across those five fixtures, with back-to-back draws against Rakow Czestochowa and Gornik Zabrze reflecting their tendency to share points.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs ended 1-1, when Widzew Lodz hosted Legia Warszawa in the Ekstraklasa on November 2, 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Legia hold the stronger record with two wins to Widzew's one, with two matches drawn. Legia have scored nine goals in those five meetings, while Widzew have scored four.

Standings

In the current Ekstraklasa table, Legia Warszawa sit in 15th place and Widzew Lodz are directly below them in 16th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Legia Warszawa vs Widzew Lodz today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: