Ekstraklasa - Ekstraklasa PGE Arena Danzig

Today's game between Lechia Gdansk and Rakow Czestochowa will kick-off at Apr 25, 2026, 11:30 AM.

TV channel and live stream options for Lechia Gdansk vs Rakow Czestochowa are listed below. Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS Connect all carry coverage of this Ekstraklasa fixture.

Lechia Gdansk host Rakow Czestochowa at PGE Arena Danzig in the Ekstraklasa, with both clubs carrying contrasting momentum into the fixture.

Lechia arrive off the back of a mixed run of results. A 4-2 win over Korona Kielce showed their attacking potential, but a defeat to Wisla Plock and a draw against Piast Gliwice in their most recent outing have kept them anchored in mid-table.

Rakow come into this match in stronger form. Three wins from their last five competitive outings, including a 4-1 dismantling of Cracovia, confirm they are the side in better shape heading into Gdansk.

Sitting sixth in the Ekstraklasa table, Rakow have genuine ambitions of pushing further up the standings. Lechia, in ninth, need points to avoid drifting further from the top half.

The head-to-head record favours the visitors. Rakow have won four of the last five meetings between these two clubs, and Lechia will need to reverse that trend on home soil.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Ekstraklasa fixture live, including TV channel information, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Lechia Gdansk vs Rakow Czestochowa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Lechia Gdansk, and the club have not released a probable starting XI ahead of this fixture. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as team news emerges.

Rakow Czestochowa are similarly without confirmed squad news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected lineup have been confirmed. Further details will follow as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Lechia Gdansk have recorded one win, one draw, and two defeats in their last five Ekstraklasa matches, with a 4-2 victory over Korona Kielce their standout result. They were beaten 1-0 by Wisla Plock and 2-0 by GKS Katowice across that run, conceding eight goals in total while scoring eight. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Piast Gliwice.

Rakow Czestochowa have won two, drawn two, and lost none of their last five competitive matches. They beat Cracovia 4-1 in their most recent Ekstraklasa fixture and drew 1-1 with both Motor Lublin and Widzew Lodz. Across those five games they scored 11 goals and conceded eight, with the 4-1 win over Cracovia their most convincing performance of the run.





Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in October 2025, when Rakow Czestochowa beat Lechia Gdansk 2-1 in an Ekstraklasa fixture at Rakow's ground. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Rakow have won four and Lechia one, with the visitors outscoring the hosts 12 goals to three over that period. The only win for Lechia in this run came when they hosted Rakow in August 2024, winning 1-0 at PGE Arena Danzig.

Standings

In the Ekstraklasa table, Lechia Gdansk currently sit ninth while Rakow Czestochowa are placed sixth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lechia Gdansk vs Rakow Czestochowa today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: