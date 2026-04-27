Serie A - Serie A Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Today's game between Lazio and Udinese will kick-off at Apr 27, 2026, 2:45 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Lazio vs Udinese are listed below. In the United States, the match is available to watch live on Paramount+ and DAZN. Paramount+ holds the primary Serie A rights for US audiences, while DAZN offers coverage with Spanish-language commentary.

Lazio host Udinese at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome in a Serie A fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs as the season enters its final stretch.

Lazio arrive in decent form. Three wins from their last five games include a 2-0 victory at Napoli in Serie A and a Coppa Italia triumph over Atalanta, though a 1-0 defeat to Fiorentina last time out in the league serves as a reminder of their inconsistency.

Marco Baroni's squad is dealing with a clutch of absences. Goalkeeper Ivan Provedel and defenders Mario Gila and Samuel Gigot are among those missing, which will test the depth of the squad across what remains a demanding run-in.

Udinese travel to the capital having won two of their last five, including a 3-0 dismantling of AC Milan at San Siro. That result showed what Kosta Runjaic's side are capable of, even if a 1-0 loss to Parma most recently suggests they remain unpredictable.

The visitors also have an enforced change to navigate. Midfielder Jens Karlstroem is suspended, while a quartet of injury absentees further complicates Runjaic's selection options.

Both clubs sit in the mid-table cluster that defines the less glamorous but no less competitive portion of the Serie A table. A win for either side would provide a meaningful boost heading into the final weeks of the campaign.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Lazio vs Udinese, including TV channel and live stream details.

How to watch Lazio vs Udinese with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Lazio head into this fixture without several first-team players. Goalkeeper Ivan Provedel, defenders Mario Gila and Samuel Gigot, midfielder Nicolo Rovella, and goalkeeper Andrea Furlanetto are all listed as injured. Lazio have no suspensions. The projected XI is expected to feature Emil Motta in goal, with a back line including Ognjen Provstgaard, Manuel Lazzari, Alessio Romagnoli, and Nuno Tavares ahead of him.

Udinese are without Nehuen Bertola, Alessandro Zanoli, Jordan Zemura, and Kelvin Davis through injury. Jens Karlstroem is suspended. Niclas Tagliafico Zaniolo is named in the projected XI alongside key figures including Okoye in goal and Florian Thauvin Miller in midfield. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Lazio have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent game was a 1-1 draw against Atalanta in the Coppa Italia on April 22, which they won on aggregate or via the cup format. Prior to that, they beat Napoli 2-0 away in Serie A on April 18, a strong result on the road. Their only defeat in this run came against Fiorentina, who won 1-0. Lazio have scored five goals and conceded four across these five outings.

Udinese have taken two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five Serie A games. Their most recent result was a 1-0 loss to Parma on April 18. The standout performance in this run was a 3-0 win at AC Milan on April 11. They drew 0-0 with Como and beat Genoa 2-0, but also lost 1-0 to Juventus in March. Udinese scored seven goals and conceded three across these five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 1-1, played at Udinese's ground on December 27, 2025 in Serie A. The previous encounter at the Stadio Olimpico, in March 2025, also finished 1-1. Across the last five Serie A meetings, each side has claimed two wins, with one draw, and the matches have produced a combined total of nine goals.

Standings

In Serie A, Lazio currently sit ninth and Udinese are eleventh, placing both clubs in the congested mid-table section of the division where points remain meaningful but safety is not yet fully secured for either side.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lazio vs Udinese today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: