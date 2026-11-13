How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Seattle Seahawks NFL game LIVE: Rookie QB Fernando Mendoza aims to crack the Seahawks' defense, online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

Las Vegas Raiders vs Seattle Seahawks kick-off time

The Las Vegas Raiders host the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium (Paradise, Nevada) during Week 10 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 15 at 4.05pm ET / 1.05pm PT.

Rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza is set to make his first career NFL start for the Las Vegas Raiders (4-5) against the top-ranked defense of the Seattle Seahawks (5-4)

Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak reunites with the defending Super Bowl champion franchise he helped lead to a title as offensive coordinator last season.

How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Seattle Seahawks

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are several convenient ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on CBS. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using Paramount+, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes CBS, as well as other channels required to view NFL regular season games, like FOX, NBC and ESPN.

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to CBS to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Seattle Seahawks Team News

Las Vegas Raiders Team News

The Fernando Mendoza Era Begins : Following the trade deadline move that sent veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings for a third-round draft pick, 2026 No. 1 overall draft pick Fernando Mendoza will make his first career NFL start.

: Following the trade deadline move that sent veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings for a third-round draft pick, 2026 No. 1 overall draft pick Fernando Mendoza will make his first career NFL start. Coaching Reunion : First-year Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak and offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko face their former team. Both coaches helped lead Seattle to a Super Bowl LX title last season before departing for Las Vegas, where Kubiak has lifted the Raiders' offense into the league's top 10 in points and yards.

: First-year Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak and offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko face their former team. Both coaches helped lead Seattle to a Super Bowl LX title last season before departing for Las Vegas, where Kubiak has lifted the Raiders' offense into the league's top 10 in points and yards. Defensive Struggles : While the offense has surged, Las Vegas enters Week 10 ranked last in the NFL in total yards allowed and last against the run, surrendering 151.2 rushing yards per game at 5.0 yards per carry.

: While the offense has surged, Las Vegas enters Week 10 ranked last in the NFL in total yards allowed and last against the run, surrendering 151.2 rushing yards per game at 5.0 yards per carry. Clean Bill of Health : The Raiders boast one of the league's healthiest rosters with only four players listed on Thursday's Las Vegas Raiders injury report:

: The Raiders boast one of the league's healthiest rosters with only four players listed on Thursday's Las Vegas Raiders injury report: Full Participation : Defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder/elbow) was upgraded to full participation on Thursday, alongside tight end Ian Thomas (ankle).

: Defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder/elbow) was upgraded to full participation on Thursday, alongside tight end Ian Thomas (ankle). Limited Participation: Defensive tackle Thomas Booker (ankle) and starting right guard Trey Zuhn (concussion) were limited in practice on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Seattle Seahawks Team News

Drew Lock Under Center : Starting quarterback Sam Darnold has been ruled out with ribs and quadricep injuries, with Seattle eyeing a Week 12 return following their Week 11 bye. Backup Drew Lock will make his second consecutive start despite being limited in practice with right elbow and oblique issues. Lock has completed 71.1% of his passes for 597 yards, five touchdowns, and zero interceptions in relief.

: Starting quarterback Sam Darnold has been ruled out with ribs and quadricep injuries, with Seattle eyeing a Week 12 return following their Week 11 bye. Backup Drew Lock will make his second consecutive start despite being limited in practice with right elbow and oblique issues. Lock has completed 71.1% of his passes for 597 yards, five touchdowns, and zero interceptions in relief. League-Best Defense : Head coach Mike Macdonald brings the NFL's No. 1 ranked defense into Allegiant Stadium. Seattle leads the league in fewest total yards allowed (244.2 per game) while ranking in the top five in points allowed (18.0 per game), takeaways (13), and quarterback pressure rate (27%). Macdonald also holds a 4–0 career record against rookie quarterbacks.

: Head coach Mike Macdonald brings the NFL's No. 1 ranked defense into Allegiant Stadium. Seattle leads the league in fewest total yards allowed (244.2 per game) while ranking in the top five in points allowed (18.0 per game), takeaways (13), and quarterback pressure rate (27%). Macdonald also holds a 4–0 career record against rookie quarterbacks. Lengthy Injury Report : Ahead of their Week 11 bye, Seattle listed 15 players on Thursday's Seattle Seahawks injury report

: Ahead of their Week 11 bye, Seattle listed 15 players on Thursday's Seattle Seahawks injury report Ruled Out / Did Not Participate : Along with Sam Darnold, left guard Quenton Nelson (knee) has been ruled out. Defensive tackles Leonard Williams (stinger) and Brandon Pili (back) did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, while defensive tackle Jarran Reed missed both days for a personal matter.

: Along with Sam Darnold, left guard Quenton Nelson (knee) has been ruled out. Defensive tackles Leonard Williams (stinger) and Brandon Pili (back) did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, while defensive tackle Jarran Reed missed both days for a personal matter. Positive Upgrades : Wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (knee) practiced in full on Wednesday and Thursday after missing two games. Left tackle Charles Cross (ankle) returned to limited practice on Thursday after a two-game absence, and All-Pro receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba returned in full following a Wednesday rest day.

: Wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (knee) practiced in full on Wednesday and Thursday after missing two games. Left tackle Charles Cross (ankle) returned to limited practice on Thursday after a two-game absence, and All-Pro receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba returned in full following a Wednesday rest day. Limited Linebackers & Line: Guard Anthony Bradford (knee) and linebackers Uchenna Nwosu (ankle), Derick Hall (back), Patrick O'Connell (toe), and Connor O'Toole (foot) were all limited participants through Thursday.

Las Vegas Raiders LVR Form Seattle Seahawks SEA LVR LVR SEA SEA All Games All Games San Francisco 49ers SF 38 17 Las Vegas Raiders LVR L New York Jets NYJ 33 38 Las Vegas Raiders LVR W Las Vegas Raiders LVR 21 35 Los Angeles Rams LA L Las Vegas Raiders LVR 30 33 Buffalo Bills BUF L New England Patriots NE 45 17 Las Vegas Raiders LVR L Matches played 5 Points scored 123 All Games All Games Seattle Seahawks SEA 17 3 Arizona Cardinals ARZ W Seattle Seahawks SEA 17 34 Chicago Bears CHI L Seattle Seahawks SEA 20 3 Kansas City Chiefs KC W Denver Broncos DEN 17 14 Seattle Seahawks SEA L Seattle Seahawks SEA 29 32 San Francisco 49ers SF L Matches played 5 Points scored 97

Head to Head Draw 2 1 2 NFL Preseason Seattle Seahawks SEA 23 Las Vegas Raiders LVR 23 FT NFL Seattle Seahawks SEA 34 Las Vegas Raiders LVR 40 FT NFL Preseason Las Vegas Raiders LVR 20 Seattle Seahawks SEA 7 FT NFL Preseason Seattle Seahawks SEA 17 Las Vegas Raiders LVR 15 FT NFL Las Vegas Raiders LVR 3 Seattle Seahawks SEA 27 FT 101 Points scored 108

Cable-Free Complete Package DirecTV Stream DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts. Monthly from $89.99 Get DirecTV Stream Sunday Ticket Hub YouTube TV YouTube TV is the ultimate destination for hardcore NFL fans, delivering all local broadcasts and national networks alongside the exclusive ability to add NFL Sunday Ticket for out-of-market games. With unlimited cloud DVR and a powerful multi-view feature, it is the most comprehensive cord-cutting solution for football season. Monthly from $82.99 Get YouTube TV Budget AFC Action Paramount+ Paramount+ is an essential standalone app for catching live, in-market CBS Sunday afternoon games at a fraction of the cost of a full TV package. It is the most affordable way to watch the local AFC broadcast package without needing a cable box or live TV bundle. Monthly from $8.99 Get Paramount+ Exclusive Primetime Broadcasts Peacock Peacock gives you direct access to live NBC coverage, including Sunday Night Football and exclusive standalone games throughout the season. It is a must-have for streaming primetime games without committing to a contract. Monthly from $10.99 Get Peacock All-in-One FOX Coverage FOX One FOX One streamlines live Sunday NFC matchups, premier game-day analysis, and high-bitrate sports streams into a single dedicated app. It is ideal for cord-cutters who want straightforward, direct-to-consumer access to everything broadcast on FOX Sports without extra fluff. Monthly from $19.99 Get FOX One Cable-Free Complete Package DirecTV Stream DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts. Monthly from $89.99 Get DirecTV Stream

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks