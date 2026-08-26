Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers NFL preseason game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers kick-off time

Las Vegas Raiders host the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) on Thursday, August 27, during the final round of the 2026 NFL preseason. The game is due to kickoff at 5pm PT / 8pm ET.

27 Aug 2026 - 20:00 Allegiant Stadium

For digital and mobile viewers, live streaming options include ESPN Unlimited and NFL+, allowing you to stream the game live directly to your phone, tablet, or connected smart devices.

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, the streaming service Fubo includes the NFL Network and local networks, FOX5 Vegas and KRON 4 (Bay Area).

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is offered to all new subscribers. To get started, go to the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you have to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, simply download the Fubo app on your preferred smart TV, phone, or tablet, sign in, and navigate to the NFL Network.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers Team News

The Las Vegas Raiders have actively cut down their roster early ahead of the league's August 30, 53-man deadline. They released veteran wide receiver Noah Brown just eight days after signing him and placed cornerback Chigozie Anusiem on injured reserve due to a knee injury.

Rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza is expected to see significant game minutes, while Kirk Cousins could see a limited series of action too, while the coaching staff weighs whether to carry two or three QBs on the active roster.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that most of their primary starters will sit out the game. Key players like QB Brock Purdy, DE Nick Bosa, and RB Christian McCaffrey will not play as the team prepares to travel for their historic Week 1 opener in Melbourne, Australia.

The 49ers have executed a significant trade, sending running back Zamir White to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for linebacker Deion Jones. They also signed defensive end Viliami Fehoko Jr.

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