Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Miami Dolphins NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Las Vegas Raiders vs Miami Dolphins kick-off time

13 Sept 2026 - 16:25 Allegiant Stadium

The Las Vegas Raiders will host the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium (Paradise, Nevada) on Sunday, September 13, during Week 1 of the 2026 NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT.

How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Miami Dolphins

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are a few ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on FOX, which is available to stream through their direct-to-consumer streaming service FOX One.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo offers FOX across all of its plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to FOX to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like NordVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live or on-demand.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Miami Dolphins Team News

Las Vegas Raiders Team News

The Raiders are entering a fresh era under new head coach Klint Kubiak. After a summer of speculation, veteran Kirk Cousins won the starting quarterback job. He will serve as a Week 1 captain alongside linebackers Quay Walker and Segun Olubi.

Meanwhile, the 2026 number-one overall draft pick, quarterback Fernando Mendoza, will begin his rookie season on the bench to watch and learn.

Injury Report & Roster Updates

Brock Bowers (TE) (OUT) : The All-Pro tight end is a massive loss for Week 1. He underwent meniscus trim surgery on his knee and is expected to miss a game or two.

Ashton Jeanty (RB) (TRACK TO PLAY) : There was major concern early in the week about Jeanty's ankle, but he logged full participation in practice on Thursday and feels "really good".

Mike Washington Jr. (RB) : Because Jeanty missed earlier practice time, rookie running back Mike Washington Jr. is expected to get a significant split in reps. Kubiak is expected to utilize heavy two-running-back and tight-end packages.

Miami Dolphins Team News

The Dolphins are also kicking off a rebuild under new head coach Jeff Hafley. Miami is entering the season as the youngest roster in the NFL, leaning heavily on fresh talent to support star running back De'Von Achane.

Injury Report & Roster Updates

Unlike the Raiders, the Dolphins are entering Week 1 in an incredibly healthy position, with head trainer Kyle Johnston drawing praise for keeping the 53-man roster nearly fully intact.

Chris Bell (WR) (WILL START) : In a surprise twist, rookie wide receiver Chris Bell—who slipped to the third round of the draft due to a late-2025 ACL tear—has beaten his original recovery timeline and will start on Sunday. However, the team admits he is still not quite at 100%.

Will Kacmarek (TE) (PROBABLE) : The rookie tight end has been limited with a calf injury but coach Hafley explicitly stated he expects Kacmarek to be available to help anchor their 12-personnel blocking packages.

Ronnie Harrison Jr. (LB) (PROBABLE) : Harrison was limited mid-week with a hamstring injury but is on track to be active.

Seydou Traore (TE) (HEALTHY) : Traore dealt with thumb and Achilles issues but practiced fully and faces no restrictions.

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks