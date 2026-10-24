How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Rams NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Rams kick-off time

25 Oct 2026 - 16:25 Allegiant Stadium

The Las Vegas Raiders host the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium (Paradise, Nevada), during Week 7 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, October 25 at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT (8.25pm GMT).

Both sides are looking to regain their spark. The Raiders have lost three on the spin after opening with three straight wins and the visiting Rams suffered recent back-to-back defeats against the Bills and the Cardinals.

How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Rams

In the US:

Fox / Fox One / Fubo

In the UK:

Sky Sports+

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Rams Team News

Both teams aare severely impacted by extensive medical reports, particularly the Rams, who are navigating an unprecedented wave of missing starters.

Los Angeles Rams Team News

The Rams are enduring an injury nightmare, having placed multiple foundational players on Injured Reserve (IR) following Week 6, leaving head coach Sean McVay heavily reliant on the roster's depth.

Puka Nacua (WR) : Questionable. In a massive blow to the offense, Nacua suffered a new calf injury during Thursday's practice session. He missed Friday's practice entirely and will be a late game-time decision following an on-field pre-game workout.

Davante Adams (WR) : Out (Placed on IR). The recently acquired star wideout suffered a ruptured hamstring against the Cardinals. He is undergoing a "cleanup" surgical procedure and is projected to miss 6 to 10 weeks.

Nate Landman (ILB) : Out. The vital defensive signal-caller is stuck in the NFL’s concussion protocol and has been officially ruled out.

Trent McDuffie (CB) : Questionable. The standout cornerback missed mid-week practices with a nagging groin injury and sat out Friday's session as well, leaving the secondary highly vulnerable.

Defensive Line Decimation : Star defensive tackle Kobie Turner (groin) was placed on the reserve list, while starting interior lineman Poona Ford (ruptured triceps) is completely out for the remainder of the 2026 season. Edge rusher Myles Garrett remains on IR with a back injury and will not return this week.

Special Teams Crisis : Regular kicker Blake Grupe suffered a season-ending ACL tear. The Rams signed veteran Brandon McManus to immediately take over kicking duties this weekend.

Las Vegas Raiders Team News

In stark contrast to the Rams, head coach Klint Kubiak received overwhelmingly positive medical clearance for his cornerstone offensive players ahead of Sunday.

Brock Bowers (TE) : Good to Go. The dynamic rookie target returned to full practice participation after being initially limited earlier in the week with minor hamstring and calf tightness. He carries no injury designation for the game.

Kolton Miller (T) : Good to Go. The starting left tackle has been removed from the final injury report and is fully cleared to protect quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Tonka Hemingway (DT) : Good to Go. Hemingway was a full participant in Friday's session and will anchor the interior defensive line against Matthew Stafford.

Mike Washington Jr. (RB) : Questionable. The rotational back officially missed back-to-back practice sessions due to combination foot and back injuries. He is the only high-profile Raider carrying a game-day designation.

Useful links

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