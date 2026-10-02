Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs kick-off time

4 Oct 2026 - 16:25 Allegiant Stadium

The Las Vegas Raiders host the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium (Paradise, Nevada), during Week 4 of the NFL regular season. It's a huge AFC West encounter with both sides holding 3-0 records. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, October 4 at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT.

How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs online

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are several convenient ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on CBS. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using Paramount+, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes CBS, as well as other channels required to view NFL regular season games, like FOX, NBC and ESPN.

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to CBS to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs Team News

Both teams are navigating key offensive line adjustments and injury status changes heading into the game.

Las Vegas Raiders Team News

Jackson Powers-Johnson (G) : Highly doubtful to play after missing consecutive practices with a groin injury suffered late against New Orleans. Caleb Rogers is lined up to start at guard in his absence.

Treydan Stokes (S) : Passed concussion protocol and is 100% cleared to play. His return at free safety provides a massive boost to the communication in the secondary.

Aidan O'Connell (QB) : Questionable and has missed practice due to an ongoing personal issue.

Roster Additions : Wide receiver Cody White was recently promoted from the practice squad to bolster depth. Wideout Tre Tucker, linebacker Nakobe Dean, and tight end Brock Bowers have been selected as the game captains.

Kansas City Chiefs Team News

Josh Simmons (LT) : Ruled Out. Head coach Andy Reid confirmed Simmons is dealing with a bulging disc in his back that is causing leg weakness.

Kahlil Benson (OL) : Stepping in for Simmons, Benson was just named the AFC Offensive Rookie of the Month for September following an excellent stretch.

Chamarri Conner (DB) : Set to return to action after being listed as a full participant on Thursday following knee issues.

Patrick Mahomes (QB) : Fully participating in practices despite managing minor knee soreness.

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Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks



