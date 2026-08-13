Las Vegas Raiders vs Arizona Cardinals kick-off time

13 Aug 2026 - 20:00 Allegiant Stadium

Fans residing in the local broadcast markets can catch the game on KPHO-CBS (Arizon's Family CBS 5) and KVVU-FOX (FOX5 Las Vegas). Nationally and out-of-market, subscribers can stream the matchup live through the ESPN Unlimited streaming platform.

Both local stations, KPHO-CBS and KVVU-FOX, are available via Fubo who offers new customers a free five day trial of their service.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Early Las Vegas Raiders vs Arizona Cardinals Team News

Head coach Antonio Pierce and the offensive staff will be closely monitoring the quarterback situation. Expect veterans and younger developmental pieces to split time heavily as they battle for positioning on the final depth chart.

Arizona has spent the offseason trying to build a grittier, more physical roster on both sides of the trenches. This first live-action test will be a critical barometer to see how their offseason additions hold up against a heavy-hitting Raiders defensive front.