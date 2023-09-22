Where to watch Las Palmas vs Granada: Live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the La Liga match between Las Palmas and Granada, as well as kick-off time and team news

Las Palmas and Granada face off this Sunday in an exciting La Liga match-up, as both sides hope to bounce back from defeats. Their last games cost both sides three points, as Las Palmas lost in a narrow 1-0 scoreline to Sevilla, and Granada were punished 4-2 at home against Girona.

Both teams desperately need points up on the board, as they sit 19th and 18th, respectively, on the table. But it's Granda who could punish Las Palmas in front of goal as the side had scored nine goals in their last five games, whereas Las Palmas have conceded four goals in their last five games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details and more.

Las Palmas vs Granada kick-off time

Date: Sunday 24 September, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm EDT Venue: Gran Canaria Stadium

The game between Las Palmas and Granada will be played at the Gran Canaria Stadium on Sunday. Kick-off is at 12:30 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Las Palmas vs Granada online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Las Palmas team news

Las Palmas currently only puts up 0.2 goals per match to rank 20th in La Liga, while Granada allows 3.2 per game to rank 20th.

Las Palmas, meanwhile, will be without the services of Daley Sinkgraven and Fabio Gonzalez. Alberto Moleiro and Sandro Ramirez are also both doubts, with the duo facing fitness tests to see if they can be involved in the game.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Escandell, Gonzalez, Valles Defenders: Suarez, Araujo, Coco, Lemos, Marmol, Curbelo, Herzog, Cardona Midfielders: Moleiro, Park, Gonzalez, Viera, Mfulu, Ramirez, Munoz, Pejino Forwards: Cardona, Kaba, Herrera, Haddadi, Ramirez

Granada team news

Granada has nine total goals in five games to rank fifth in La Liga, with Zaragoza, Boy and Uzuni with two goals each to their name.

After being out for an injury, Raul Torrente started against Girona in the side's 4-2 defeat. But Jesus Vallejo, who was out before the international break, will likely be unavailable.