How to watch Lanus vs Gimnasia Mendoza with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

Liga Profesional - Game Week 15 1 Nov 2026 - 18:45

Lanus host Gimnasia Mendoza in the Liga Profesional, with Mauricio Pellegrino's side looking to build on a solid run of results that has kept them competitive in the standings.

Lanus arrive at this fixture in decent shape. Three wins from their last five Liga Profesional outings, including victories over Velez Sarsfield and Club Atletico Platense, point to a team with genuine momentum behind them.

Gimnasia Mendoza, managed by Dario Franco, head into this game in far less comfortable territory. Three defeats in their last five matches, conceding six goals across those losses, has placed pressure on the squad to respond.

The visitors' only bright spot in recent weeks was a 1-0 win over Newell's Old Boys, but back-to-back defeats against Platense and Velez Sarsfield have dented confidence ahead of the trip.

Lanus will take confidence from the head-to-head record as well. The two sides met earlier in 2026, with Lanus coming away with the points, and Pellegrino's men will be keen to assert home advantage again.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Liga Profesional fixture, read on below.

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