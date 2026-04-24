Today's game between Lanus and Central Cordoba de Santiago will kick-off at Apr 24, 2026, 6:15 PM.

Fanatiz is the dedicated streaming service for this fixture. It offers live coverage of Argentine football for subscribers.

Lanus host Central Cordoba de Santiago in a Liga Profesional fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the Argentine season.

Lanus arrive at this match in mixed form. They sit top of Clausura Group A, but their recent domestic results have been inconsistent, and a defeat to Gimnasia Mendoza last time out will have sharpened focus ahead of this one. Their Copa Libertadores campaign adds a layer of fixture congestion that has tested squad depth.

Central Cordoba come into this game under pressure. Three defeats in their last four Liga Profesional outings, including a heavy 5-0 loss to Estudiantes in March, paint a difficult picture. A 4-3 win over Platense last weekend offered some relief, but the underlying defensive numbers demand attention.

Despite the away side's recent struggles, these two clubs have a track record of close contests. Their Copa Sudamericana meetings last August both ended 1-0, with each side winning on home soil, which underlines how evenly matched they can be when the stakes are clear.

Lanus will look to press their home advantage and build on their position at the top of Clausura Group A. Central Cordoba need points to climb away from the lower reaches of the same group, where they currently sit 13th.

For viewers looking to catch this Liga Profesional match live, here is everything you need to know about kick-off time, TV channel, and live stream options.

How to watch Lanus vs Central Cordoba de Santiago with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Lanus ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been named. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases official squad news.

Central Cordoba de Santiago are also without a confirmed team news update at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been provided. Check back nearer to kick-off for the latest information.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Lanus have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Gimnasia Mendoza in the Liga Profesional. They beat Always Ready 1-0 in the Copa Libertadores before that, and earlier defeated Banfield by the same scoreline in the league. Across these five games, Lanus scored four goals and conceded three. Two of their three wins came by a single goal, reflecting a pattern of narrow margins.

Central Cordoba have won two and lost three of their last five Liga Profesional matches. Their most recent result was a 4-3 win over Club Atletico Platense, a high-scoring contest that snapped a run of three straight defeats. That losing run included a 5-0 loss to Estudiantes and a 3-1 defeat to Newell's Old Boys. Central Cordoba scored six goals across the five matches but conceded ten, a figure that reflects their recent defensive vulnerability.





Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Copa Sudamericana on August 22, 2025, when Lanus won 1-0 at home. A week earlier, Central Cordoba had beaten Lanus 1-0 in the reverse fixture, also in the Copa Sudamericana. Across the last five meetings, Lanus have two wins, Central Cordoba have two wins, and one match ended in a draw. The most recent Liga Profesional encounter between them, in August 2024, finished 1-1.

Standings

In the Apertura Group A standings, Lanus are fifth and Central Cordoba sit 13th. In Clausura Group A, both clubs are level at the top, each occupying first position.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lanus vs Central Cordoba de Santiago today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: