How to watch LA Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans

How to watch LA Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans out-of-market

If you are outside of the local market, you can watch and live stream NBA matches including today's game between LA Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans, with an NBA League Pass.

Team-specific plans cost $13.99 per month if you are only interested in following your favourite team. The base NBA League Pass plan costs $16.99 per month, while the ad-free Premium plan costs $24.99 per month. Annual plans are also available with a discount.

How to watch LA Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans internationally

If you are outside of the USA, the NBA game between LA Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans should be available to livestream with an NBA League Pass.

Please be aware that livestream rights vary by country and depend on local broadcast deals. NBA games that aren't shown live on NBA League Pass are usually later made available on-demand.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

LA Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans Match Preview

NBA 27 Nov 2026 - 21:30 Intuit Dome

This latest regular-season showdown between the New Orleans Pelicans and the LA Clippers adds another compelling chapter to their ongoing rivalry as both squads battle for crucial positioning in the competitive Western Conference standings. The Clippers enter tonight's contest looking to showcase their star-studded roster and capitalize on recent momentum, relying heavily on their veteran leadership and defensive intensity to secure a home win. Meanwhile, the Pelicans are striving to find consistency on the floor, dealing with recent injury challenges while leaning on their explosive young core to push the pace and secure a statement road victory in this latest regular-season meeting.

Basketball fans gearing up for tonight's high-stakes matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and the LA Clippers have several ways to tune into the action. Nationally, the game is not slated for the major television networks, but viewers can catch the coverage through the league's dedicated subscription service, ClipperVision, for fans following the Los Angeles broadcast market. Regional fans can also tune into the Gulf Coast Sports Network for local coverage of the Pelicans.

If you are looking to watch the game for free tonight, you can take advantage of Fubo's five-day free trial. By signing up for the streaming service, new users gain immediate access to local regional sports networks carrying the game, depending on your blackout and broadcast region. Be sure to check your local zip code upon signing up to ensure the Gulf Coast Sports Network or the appropriate regional feed is included in your trial lineup, and remember to cancel before the five days are up if you do not wish to continue with a paid subscription.