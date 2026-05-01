Ekstraklasa - Ekstraklasa Suzuki Arena

Today's game between Korona Kielce and Piast Gliwice will kick-off at May 1, 2026, 11:30 AM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Korona Kielce vs Piast Gliwice are listed below. The match is available to watch via Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS Connect, and Tubi.

Korona Kielce host Piast Gliwice at the Suzuki Arena in Kielce in an Ekstraklasa fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the season.

Korona come into this match sitting 12th in the table, a position that flatters neither their ambitions nor their recent performances. They have taken just two points from their last four league games, with defeats to Gornik Zabrze and Lechia Gdansk sandwiching a pair of draws. The 4-2 loss in Gdansk was particularly damaging.

Piast Gliwice arrive in 10th place but their form has been uneven. A 4-1 win over Arka Gdynia last weekend offered some encouragement, though two defeats in the three matches before that underline that consistency remains elusive for Aleksandar Vukovic's side.

For Korona, the Suzuki Arena should provide a familiar backdrop, but they have struggled to turn home fixtures into victories recently. Their last win at home came against Arka Gdynia in late March, a 3-0 result that feels some time ago now.

Piast will travel knowing they have not lost to Korona in their last two meetings, and a positive result here would consolidate their mid-table standing with the campaign drawing to a close.

Both clubs are separated by just two positions in the Ekstraklasa standings, and the gap between them could narrow or widen depending on what unfolds in Kielce.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Korona Kielce vs Piast Gliwice, including live stream options, TV channel details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Korona Kielce vs Piast Gliwice with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Korona Kielce, and no projected XI has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides official squad news.

Piast Gliwice are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup details have been provided. Check back for the latest updates ahead of the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Korona Kielce have taken three points from their last five Ekstraklasa matches, recording one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw at home to GKS Katowice on April 25, following a 1-0 defeat to Gornik Zabrze the week before. The low point of the run came in a 4-2 loss at Lechia Gdansk in early April. Their only win across the five games was a 3-0 home victory over Arka Gdynia in late March. Korona scored eight goals across those five matches and conceded seven.

Piast Gliwice have collected seven points from their last five league games, with two wins, one draw, and two defeats. They go into this match on the back of a convincing 4-1 win over Arka Gdynia on April 27, their most emphatic result of the run. A 1-1 draw with Lechia Gdansk preceded that, while their two defeats came against Pogon Szczecin, who beat them 2-0, and Termalica Nieciecza. Piast scored eleven goals in those five matches and conceded six.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Ekstraklasa in October 2025, when the fixture at Piast's ground ended 0-0. That followed a 1-1 draw between the same sides at the same venue in April 2025. The last time Korona won at home against Piast in this dataset was in October 2024, when the sides drew 0-2 in Kielce in favour of the visitors. Across the last five meetings, Piast have one win, three draws, and one defeat against Korona, with the most recent encounter producing no goals.

Standings

In the Ekstraklasa table, Korona Kielce sit 12th and Piast Gliwice are two places above them in 10th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Korona Kielce vs Piast Gliwice today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: