How to watch Kenya vs South Africa with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification - Game Week 4 17 Nov 2026 - 11:00

Kenya host South Africa in an Africa Cup of Nations Qualification fixture, with both sides returning to action after their meeting earlier this month produced a share of the spoils.

Benni McCarthy's Kenya side sit third in Group D and will be looking to close the gap on their opponents with a home win. The Harambee Stars have been inconsistent, mixing draws with a defeat in their recent qualification campaign.

Pitso Mosimane's South Africa lead the group and arrive in confident form. Bafana Bafana have won three of their last five matches and have shown they can grind out results on the road.

The two sides met just days ago, drawing 2-2 in a match that underlined how tight this rivalry is. Kenya will feel they can build on that result with home advantage now in their favour.

South Africa's recent form includes a 5-0 demolition of Eritrea and a victory over Egypt in a friendly, pointing to a squad with genuine momentum. They will not be easy to break down.

For Kenya, a win here is close to essential if they want to keep their qualification hopes alive. McCarthy will demand more from his side after a run of three draws and a loss in their last four competitive matches.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Kenya vs South Africa, including kick-off time and the latest team news.

Team news & squads