Watch Kentucky Wildcats vs Youngstown State Penguins NCAAF Week 1 game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Kentucky Wildcats vs Youngstown State Penguins kick-off time

5 Sept 2026 - 13:00 Kroger Field

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 1 matchup between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Youngstown State Penguins. The game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, September 5, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

How to watch and live stream Kentucky vs Youngstown St

This matchup is an exclusive digital broadcast, meaning it will not be televised on traditional local or national television networks. To catch the action, you will need to stream the game live using ESPN's streaming service, specifically through the Unlimited plan, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that include ESPN Unlimited among their Pro and Elite plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to ESPN Unlimited to enjoy the college football action at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Kentucky vs Youngstown State Preview

Youngstown State enters Saturday’s game at 1-0 after beating Mercyhurst 43-10 in its season opener. Quarterback Beau Brungard accounted for five touchdowns, completing 20 of 29 passes for 232 yards and three scores while also rushing for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Jaden Gilbert added 89 rushing yards and scored twice, once on the ground and once through the air. The Penguins finished with 484 total yards, including 252 rushing, and held Mercyhurst to just 29 yards on the ground.

Kentucky begins the Will Stein era after finishing 5-7 last season. The Wildcats have 62 new players on the roster and were rebuilt heavily through the transfer portal, but they do return several experienced pieces. Defensive back Ty Bryant is back after leading Kentucky with 76 tackles and four interceptions in 2025, while tight end Josh Kattus Rodriguez returns after catching 23 passes for 310 yards. Kentucky has won five straight home openers and is 22-0 against FCS opponents since 1998.