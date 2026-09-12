Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
NCAAF
Kentucky WildcatsKentucky Wildcats
Kroger Field
Alabama Crimson TideAlabama Crimson Tide
Michael Dunlap

Assisted by

Watch Kentucky Wildcats vs Alabama Crimson Tide NCAAF game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

NFL

How to watch the NCAAF match between Kentucky Wildcats and Alabama Crimson Tide, as well as kick-off time and team news

Kentucky Wildcats vs Alabama Crimson Tide kick-off time

NCAAF
Kroger Field

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

ESPN+

ESPN+

Stream here

ABC

ABC

Stream here

ESPN Select

ESPN Select

Stream here

ESPN Unlimited

ESPN Unlimited

Stream here

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

Kentucky vs Alabama Preview

Kentucky enters Saturday’s game at 1-0 after beating Youngstown State 45-13 in Will Stein’s debut as head coach. Quarterback Kenny Minchey completed 18 of 27 passes for 301 yards and four touchdowns, with all four scores going to different receivers. The Wildcats finished with 506 total yards, including 205 on the ground, and averaged six yards per carry. Kentucky will now face a much tougher test as it opens SEC play against Alabama.

No. 13 Alabama is also 1-0 after a 48-10 win over East Carolina. Quarterback Keelon Russell accounted for 342 total yards in his first start, throwing for 256 yards and rushing for 86 yards and a touchdown. Ryan Coleman-Williams added 130 receiving yards, while Alabama rushed for five touchdowns as a team. The Crimson Tide defense held East Carolina to 162 total yards and just two rushing yards.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Cable-Free Complete Package
DirecTV Stream Promo Panel

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts.

Monthly from$89.99
Sunday Ticket Hub
YouTube Logo

YouTube TV

YouTube TV is the ultimate destination for hardcore NFL fans, delivering all local broadcasts and national networks alongside the exclusive ability to add NFL Sunday Ticket for out-of-market games. With unlimited cloud DVR and a powerful multi-view feature, it is the most comprehensive cord-cutting solution for football season.

Monthly from$82.99
Ultimate Sports Hub
New Fubo Logo

Fubo

Fubo offers a robust, sports-focused live TV service featuring local broadcast affiliates (CBS, FOX, NBC) alongside specialized channels like NFL Network and RedZone. It is built for hardcore fans who want massive channel counts and powerful multi-view features to track multiple games at once.

5 day free trial available.

Monthly from$79.99
Budget AFC Action
Paramount+ logo

Paramount+

Paramount+ is an essential standalone app for catching live, in-market CBS Sunday afternoon games at a fraction of the cost of a full TV package. It is the most affordable way to watch the local AFC broadcast package without needing a cable box or live TV bundle.

Monthly from$8.99
Exclusive Primetime Broadcasts
peacock logo image for promo

Peacock

Peacock gives you direct access to live NBC coverage, including Sunday Night Football and exclusive standalone games throughout the season. It is a must-have for streaming primetime games without committing to a contract.

Monthly from$10.99
All-in-One FOX Coverage
Fox One

FOX One

FOX One streamlines live Sunday NFC matchups, premier game-day analysis, and high-bitrate sports streams into a single dedicated app. It is ideal for cord-cutters who want straightforward, direct-to-consumer access to everything broadcast on FOX Sports without extra fluff.

Monthly from$19.99
Cable-Free Complete Package
DirecTV Stream Promo Panel

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts.

Monthly from$89.99

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google