Kentucky Wildcats vs Alabama Crimson Tide kick-off time

12 Sept 2026 - 15:30 Kroger Field

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Kentucky vs Alabama Preview

Kentucky enters Saturday’s game at 1-0 after beating Youngstown State 45-13 in Will Stein’s debut as head coach. Quarterback Kenny Minchey completed 18 of 27 passes for 301 yards and four touchdowns, with all four scores going to different receivers. The Wildcats finished with 506 total yards, including 205 on the ground, and averaged six yards per carry. Kentucky will now face a much tougher test as it opens SEC play against Alabama.

No. 13 Alabama is also 1-0 after a 48-10 win over East Carolina. Quarterback Keelon Russell accounted for 342 total yards in his first start, throwing for 256 yards and rushing for 86 yards and a touchdown. Ryan Coleman-Williams added 130 receiving yards, while Alabama rushed for five touchdowns as a team. The Crimson Tide defense held East Carolina to 162 total yards and just two rushing yards.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks