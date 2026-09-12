Kentucky Wildcats vs Alabama Crimson Tide kick-off time
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Kentucky vs Alabama Preview
Kentucky enters Saturday’s game at 1-0 after beating Youngstown State 45-13 in Will Stein’s debut as head coach. Quarterback Kenny Minchey completed 18 of 27 passes for 301 yards and four touchdowns, with all four scores going to different receivers. The Wildcats finished with 506 total yards, including 205 on the ground, and averaged six yards per carry. Kentucky will now face a much tougher test as it opens SEC play against Alabama.
No. 13 Alabama is also 1-0 after a 48-10 win over East Carolina. Quarterback Keelon Russell accounted for 342 total yards in his first start, throwing for 256 yards and rushing for 86 yards and a touchdown. Ryan Coleman-Williams added 130 receiving yards, while Alabama rushed for five touchdowns as a team. The Crimson Tide defense held East Carolina to 162 total yards and just two rushing yards.
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