Kennesaw State Owls vs Jacksonville State Gamecocks kick-off time

7 Oct 2026 - 19:00 Fifth Third Stadium

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 6 matchup between the Kennesaw State Owls and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. The game is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday, October 7, at 19:00 p.m. ET (18:00 p.m. CT).

How to watch and live stream Kennesaw State vs Jacksonville State

Whether you are watching on traditional television or streaming on the go, there are a few convenient ways to catch the action. The game will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using the CBS Sports app or directly through your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes CBS Sports Network. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to CBS Sports Network to enjoy the college football action at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Kennesaw State vs Jacksonville State Preview

The Kennesaw State Owls (1-3) face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-2) at Walens Family Field at Fifth Third Stadium on Wednesday night in College Football action. The matchup opens Conference USA play for Kennesaw State and is a rematch of last season’s CUSA Championship Game.

Kennesaw State enters the matchup trying to snap a three-game losing streak after falling 17-14 at Arkansas State. Boogie Woods III rushed for 101 yards and scored both of the Owls’ touchdowns, while Kennesaw State finished with 197 rushing yards as a team. The Owls had a chance to tie the game late, but a 32-yard field-goal attempt missed with just under three minutes remaining. Kennesaw State is averaging 159.4 rushing yards per game, with Woods and Latrelle Murrell leading a backfield that has remained the strength of the offense.

Jacksonville State comes in off a 23-13 win over Middle Tennessee in its CUSA opener. Caden Creel threw for 241 yards and a touchdown while adding 119 rushing yards and another score, helping the Gamecocks finish with 517 total yards and 276 on the ground. Jacksonville State scored the final 13 points after falling behind 13-10 in the third quarter, while Garrison Rippa connected on three field goals. The Gamecocks have won three of their last four games and will be looking to avenge last season’s 19-15 loss to Kennesaw State in the Conference USA title game.