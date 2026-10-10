Kansas State Wildcats vs Houston Cougars kick-off time

10 Oct 2026 - 15:30 Bill Snyder Family Stadium

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 6 matchup between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Houston Cougars. The game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, October 10, at 14:30 p.m. CT (15:30 p.m. ET).

How to watch and live stream Kansas State vs Houston

Whether you are watching on traditional television or streaming on the go, there are a few convenient ways to catch the action. The game will be televised nationally on FOX. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using FOX One, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes FOX. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to FOX to enjoy the college football action at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Kansas State vs Houston Preview

The Kansas State Wildcats (3-1) face the No. 22 Houston Cougars (4-1) at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday afternoon in College Football action. The Big 12 matchup kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

Kansas State returns from its bye week looking to rebound from a 31-26 loss at Cincinnati in its Big 12 opener. Avery Johnson threw for 292 yards and a touchdown, while Derrick Salley Jr. caught seven passes for 140 yards and a score in the defeat. The Wildcats finished with 446 total yards and had possession with a chance to drive for the winning touchdown in the final minute, but could not complete the comeback. Kansas State is 3-0 at home this season and enters the weekend allowing a nation-leading 106.3 passing yards per game.

Houston comes in after erasing a 17-point deficit to beat UCF 27-17 for its first Big 12 victory of the season. Conner Weigman threw for 239 yards and rushed for three touchdowns as the Cougars scored the final 27 points of the game. Houston’s defense shut down UCF late, allowing only 48 total yards and minus-six rushing yards in the fourth quarter. The Cougars are averaging 483.3 yards per game and lead the nation by converting more than 65 percent of their third-down opportunities.