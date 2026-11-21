How to watch Kansas City Current vs Washington Spirit with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

NWSL - Final 21 Nov 2026 - 20:00

Kansas City Current host Washington Spirit in the NWSL Playoffs, with Chris Armas's side looking to extend a remarkable run of form against a Spirit team that has arrived in the semi-finals with momentum of their own.

Kansas City have been the standout team in recent weeks. They have won all five of their last five matches, putting together a convincing case that they are the team to beat at this stage of the competition.

Washington Spirit, coached by Adrian Gonzalez, come in having won four of their last five. Their playoff run has included a 4-1 victory over Portland Thorns and a 2-1 win over Utah Royals, and they head into this fixture with back-to-back wins behind them.

These two sides met in October, when Kansas City edged a 2-1 result at home. That result will be fresh in both camps, and Spirit will be looking to reverse it on the biggest stage.

The Current sit fourth in the NWSL standings, while Washington Spirit are third, making this a meeting between two sides separated by a single position and very little else.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Kansas City Current vs Washington Spirit live.

Team news & squads