Today's game between Kansas City Current and Portland Thorns will kick-off at May 24, 2026, 1:00 PM.

Kansas City Current vs Portland Thorns is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Kansas City Current and Portland Thorns meet in what is a genuinely consequential NWSL fixture, with the table-topping Thorns looking to extend their lead at the summit while the Current fight to arrest a run of inconsistency.

Portland arrive as the league's form side, sitting first in the NWSL standings and carrying real momentum into this road trip. Robert Vilahamn's side have lost just once in their last five league matches and have conceded very little along the way.

Kansas City, by contrast, have been harder to read. Chris Armas's side are capable of putting together dominant performances — a pair of 3-0 wins in May showed that — but they have also been caught out badly, shipping four goals against Washington Spirit as recently as late April.

The Current did find a spark through Temwa Chawinga, who has been in electric form since returning from absence. Her output has given Kansas City a genuine focal point going forward, and they will need her at her best to trouble a disciplined Portland backline.

This is a fixture that has produced goals and shifting momentum in recent meetings, and neither side will be content to simply manage the occasion. Kansas City need the points to climb the table; Portland want to put distance between themselves and the chasing pack.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Kansas City Current vs Portland Thorns, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Kansas City Current vs Portland Thorns with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Kansas City Current are managed by Chris Armas, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available for this fixture. No probable lineup has been released at this stage, and team news updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Portland Thorns head coach Robert Vilahamn is similarly without a confirmed squad list at this point. No injuries or suspensions have been reported, and the projected XI will be updated as information becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Kansas City Current head into this match with a mixed recent record, winning three of their last five NWSL games while losing the other two. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Angel City FC, which followed back-to-back 3-0 victories over Houston Dash and Chicago Stars. Across those five matches, the Current have scored nine goals and conceded seven, with a heavy 4-0 loss to Washington Spirit in late April weighing on that defensive total.

Portland Thorns have been the more consistent side over the same period, picking up three wins, one draw, and one defeat. They beat Bay FC 2-0 in their last match and have kept clean sheets in three of their five most recent outings. Their only defeat in this run came against Racing Louisville, where they conceded three goals, but they responded with wins in both subsequent fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides came in March 2026, when Portland Thorns beat Kansas City Current 2-0 at home in the NWSL. Before that, Kansas City won 2-0 at Portland in August 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, each side has claimed two wins with one result going in Portland's favour on home soil by a wider margin — a 1-4 loss for the Thorns back in June 2024. These meetings have rarely been short of goals, with the five matches producing 22 goals in total.

Standings

Portland Thorns sit top of the NWSL table heading into this fixture, while Kansas City Current are seventh — a gap that gives this match a clear edge, with the visitors looking to consolidate and the hosts needing a result to move into the upper half of the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Kansas City Current vs Portland Thorns today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: