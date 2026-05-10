Today's game between Kansas City Current and Chicago Stars will kick-off at May 10, 2026, 12:25 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Kansas City Current vs Chicago Stars are listed below. The match is available to watch on Fubo and ESPN.

If you are travelling outside your usual broadcast region, a VPN can help you access your regular streaming services from abroad. By connecting to a server in the appropriate country, you can watch the game without running into geo-restrictions.

Kansas City Current host Chicago Stars in an NWSL regular season fixture, with both clubs arriving in poor form and in need of points to arrest their respective slides down the table.

The Current sit twelfth in the NWSL standings, but that position flatters a side that has found consistent results difficult to come by this spring. Four defeats in their last five league games have created mounting pressure, and a home fixture against a struggling opponent is exactly the kind of game Kansas City cannot afford to let slip.

Chicago Stars arrive in no better shape. The Stars are fifteenth in the table and have lost four of their last five, with goals proving hard to come by. Their only win in that stretch came against Boston Legacy FC in late April.

For Kansas City, the memory of a 4-0 defeat to Washington Spirit last month still lingers. That result exposed defensive frailties that a single win over North Carolina Courage has not fully addressed. The Current need a performance that reflects their best football, not their most recent.

Chicago will travel knowing their own record is equally unconvincing. Back-to-back losses to Portland Thorns and Gotham FC, both by a 2-0 scoreline, have left the Stars without a goal in their last two outings. Scoring first at Children's Mercy Park would change the dynamic entirely.

The head-to-head record between these sides gives Kansas City some reason for confidence. The Current have won three of the last five meetings, including a 4-1 victory at home in September 2025. Chicago's most recent win in this fixture came in March 2026, a 2-1 result that will give the Stars belief they can take something from this game.

For everything you need to watch this NWSL clash live, including TV channel and live stream information, read on.

How to watch Kansas City Current vs Chicago Stars with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No injury or suspension information is currently available for Kansas City Current ahead of this fixture. No probable lineup has been confirmed at this stage, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Chicago Stars have also not released any team news at this point. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been confirmed, and that information will be updated as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Kansas City Current have won two and lost three of their last five NWSL matches. Their most recent result was a 1-2 win away to North Carolina Courage on May 2, a positive result that snapped a run of three straight defeats. Earlier in the five-match stretch, the Current beat Gotham FC 2-1 but were beaten 4-0 by Washington Spirit and lost 2-0 to both Portland Thorns and Seattle Reign FC.

Chicago Stars have won one and lost four of their last five NWSL games. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-2 defeat to Portland Thorns on May 3. The Stars' only win in this run came against Boston Legacy FC on April 25, a 2-0 victory, but they have failed to score in three of the five matches, conceding six goals across those three defeats alone.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on March 22, 2026, when Chicago Stars beat Kansas City Current 2-1 at home in an NWSL regular season fixture. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Kansas City hold three wins to Chicago's two, with the Current's most dominant result a 4-1 home victory in September 2025. The sides also drew 2-2 in Kansas City back in June 2024.

Standings

In the NWSL standings, Kansas City Current currently sit in twelfth place, while Chicago Stars are fifteenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Kansas City Current vs Chicago Stars today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: