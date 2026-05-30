Today's game between Kansas City Current and Boston Legacy FC will kick-off at May 30, 2026, 1:30 PM.

Kansas City Current vs Boston Legacy FC is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Kansas City Current host Boston Legacy FC in an NWSL regular season fixture, with both sides carrying contrasting momentum into the match.

The Current have been one of the more difficult teams to pin down this season. Chris Armas's side sit sixth in the NWSL standings and have won four of their last five league games, including a 3-1 victory over Portland Thorns in their most recent outing.

That win over Portland was a statement result. Kansas City have shown they can score freely, netting three goals in three separate matches this month, and Armas will want that attacking output to continue against a Boston side that has struggled for consistency.

Boston Legacy FC arrive in uncertain form. Filipa Patao's team are 14th in the table and have taken just four points from their last five NWSL matches, winning twice but losing twice and drawing once. Their most recent result was a 1-2 defeat to Seattle Reign FC.

The gap in the standings tells its own story. Kansas City are pushing for a place in the top half of the table, while Boston are fighting to drag themselves away from the bottom end. The pressure on the visiting side is real.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Kansas City Current vs Boston Legacy FC, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Kansas City Current vs Boston Legacy FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Kansas City Current are managed by Chris Armas. No confirmed injury or suspension information is available for this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Boston Legacy FC head coach Filipa Patao is similarly without a confirmed squad list at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been reported, and further updates will be added as information becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Kansas City Current have won four of their last five NWSL matches, with their only defeat in that run coming against Angel City FC, where they lost 2-1. Their most recent result was a 3-1 win over Portland Thorns. The Current also recorded back-to-back 3-0 victories over Houston Dash and Chicago Stars during May. Across the five matches, Kansas City scored 12 goals and conceded four, with their defensive record improving sharply in recent weeks.

Boston Legacy FC have taken four points from their last five NWSL games, recording two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent match ended in a 1-2 loss to Seattle Reign FC. Boston did beat Orlando Pride 2-1 earlier in May and won 3-2 against Denver Summit FC, but draws against Bay FC and Gotham FC, combined with the Seattle defeat, leave their form patchy. They have scored eight goals and conceded seven across the five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for Kansas City Current and Boston Legacy FC from the provided records. This article will be updated if historical meeting information becomes available.

Standings

In the NWSL table, Kansas City Current sit sixth while Boston Legacy FC are 14th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Kansas City Current vs Boston Legacy FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: