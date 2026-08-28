Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Seattle Seahawks NFL preseason game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Kansas City Chiefs vs Seattle Seahawks kick-off time

28 Aug 2026 - 20:00 GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NFL preseason matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Seattle Seahawks. The game is scheduled to kick off on Friday, August 28, at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. CT / 5:00 p.m. PT).

How to watch and live stream Chiefs vs Seahawks

Whether you are tuning in locally or streaming on the go, there are several convenient ways to catch the action. If you are watching in the local media markets, the Seattle broadcast will be available on KING (NBC/5), while fans in the Kansas City area can tune in via KSHB (NBC/41). For digital and mobile viewers, you have streaming options including ESPN Unlimited and NFL+, which allow you to stream the game live directly to your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

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If you are looking to live stream the local broadcasts without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes your local NBC affiliates. It also comes with ESPN Unlimited included within their plans as standard. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to your local NBC station to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Seattle Seahawks Match Preview

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed that superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not play in Friday's preseason finale. This marks the first time in his career that Mahomes will go through a full scheduled preseason without logging a single snap. Mahomes is successfully recovering from a knee injury suffered last December, and the team is prioritizing his health and readiness for Week 1.

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Additionally, primary backup Justin Fields is unlikely to play. With fourth-string quarterback Chris Oladokun currently in the concussion protocol, seventh-round rookie Garrett Nussmeier is expected to start and could potentially play the entire game under center for Kansas City. Nussmeier has drawn high praise from Reid for his leadership and composure during his extended reps so far this preseason.

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