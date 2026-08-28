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NFL Preseason
Kansas City ChiefsKansas City Chiefs
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Seattle SeahawksSeattle Seahawks
Stream FREE on local NBC affiliates or ESPN Unlimited with Fubo
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Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Seattle Seahawks NFL preseason game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

NFL

How to watch the NFL preseason match between Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks, as well as kick-off time and team news

Kansas City Chiefs vs Seattle Seahawks kick-off time

NFL Preseason
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NFL preseason matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Seattle Seahawks. The game is scheduled to kick off on Friday, August 28, at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. CT / 5:00 p.m. PT).

How to watch and live stream Chiefs vs Seahawks

Whether you are tuning in locally or streaming on the go, there are several convenient ways to catch the action. If you are watching in the local media markets, the Seattle broadcast will be available on KING (NBC/5), while fans in the Kansas City area can tune in via KSHB (NBC/41). For digital and mobile viewers, you have streaming options including ESPN Unlimited and NFL+, which allow you to stream the game live directly to your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the local broadcasts without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes your local NBC affiliates. It also comes with ESPN Unlimited included within their plans as standard. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to your local NBC station to enjoy the game at no cost.

ESPN Unlimited

ESPN Unlimited

Stream here

NFL+

NFL+

Stream here

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

Kansas City Chiefs vs Seattle Seahawks Match Preview

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed that superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not play in Friday's preseason finale. This marks the first time in his career that Mahomes will go through a full scheduled preseason without logging a single snap. Mahomes is successfully recovering from a knee injury suffered last December, and the team is prioritizing his health and readiness for Week 1.

Los Angeles Rams v Kansas City ChiefsGetty Images

Additionally, primary backup Justin Fields is unlikely to play. With fourth-string quarterback Chris Oladokun currently in the concussion protocol, seventh-round rookie Garrett Nussmeier is expected to start and could potentially play the entire game under center for Kansas City. Nussmeier has drawn high praise from Reid for his leadership and composure during his extended reps so far this preseason.

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DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts.

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Sunday Ticket Hub
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YouTube TV

YouTube TV is the ultimate destination for hardcore NFL fans, delivering all local broadcasts and national networks alongside the exclusive ability to add NFL Sunday Ticket for out-of-market games. With unlimited cloud DVR and a powerful multi-view feature, it is the most comprehensive cord-cutting solution for football season.

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Ultimate Sports Hub
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Fubo

Fubo offers a robust, sports-focused live TV service featuring local broadcast affiliates (CBS, FOX, NBC) alongside specialized channels like NFL Network and RedZone. It is built for hardcore fans who want massive channel counts and powerful multi-view features to track multiple games at once.

5 day free trial available.

Monthly from$79.99
Budget AFC Action
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Paramount+

Paramount+ is an essential standalone app for catching live, in-market CBS Sunday afternoon games at a fraction of the cost of a full TV package. It is the most affordable way to watch the local AFC broadcast package without needing a cable box or live TV bundle.

Monthly from$8.99
Exclusive Primetime Broadcasts
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Peacock

Peacock gives you direct access to live NBC coverage, including Sunday Night Football and exclusive standalone games throughout the season. It is a must-have for streaming primetime games without committing to a contract.

Monthly from$10.99
All-in-One FOX Coverage
Fox One

FOX One

FOX One streamlines live Sunday NFC matchups, premier game-day analysis, and high-bitrate sports streams into a single dedicated app. It is ideal for cord-cutters who want straightforward, direct-to-consumer access to everything broadcast on FOX Sports without extra fluff.

Monthly from$19.99
Cable-Free Complete Package
DirecTV Stream Promo Panel

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts.

Monthly from$89.99

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks

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