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NFL
Kansas City ChiefsKansas City Chiefs
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
New York JetsNew York Jets
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How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets NFL game LIVE: Patrick Mahomes aims to stop the slump, online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

TV Guide & Streaming
Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets
NFL

How to watch the NFL match between Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets, as well as kick-off time and team news

Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets kick-off time

The Kansas City Chiefs host the New York Jets at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri) during Week 9 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 8 at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

The Chiefs (5-2) will be glad to be back at Arrowhead after two consecutive losses on the road (vs the Seahawks and the Broncos). They take on a struggling Jets side who haven't notched a win since Week 5.

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are several convenient ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on CBS. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using Paramount+, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes CBS, as well as other channels required to view NFL regular season games, like FOX, NBC and ESPN.

Stream CBS for FREE with Fubo todayStart trial

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to CBS to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets Team News

While the Chiefs are getting healthier at key offensive skill positions, the Jets face a potentially devastating blow to their passing game as their top target fights to clear concussion protocol.

New York Jets Team News

  • Garrett Wilson (WR) (Concussion): The Jets' top offensive weapon did not participate (DNP) in practice on Wednesday or Thursday after a helmet-to-helmet hit in Week 8. He is currently in concussion protocol, making his status for Sunday highly uncertain.
  • Breece Hall (RB) (Quad): In a massive boost for New York, Hall was upgraded to a Full Participant (FP) on Thursday. Out since Week 3 with a nagging quad injury, he is expected to return on Sunday to form a powerful tandem with rookie Braelon Allen.
  • David Bailey (Edge) (Groin): The star pass rusher—who leads the Jets with 5.5 sacks—missed Week 8 but returned to practice as a Full Participant on Thursday. He is tracking well to play on Sunday.
  • Harrison Phillips (DT) (Ankle): A key cog on the defensive front who plays 57% of defensive snaps, Phillips logged consecutive DNPs on Wednesday and Thursday. His availability is in serious jeopardy, adding to front-line issues after T'Vondre Sweat was placed on IR last week.
  • Trevin Wallace (LB) (Groin): Suffered a setback during the week, downgrading from a Limited Participant (LP) on Wednesday to a DNP on Thursday.
  • Other Positive Trackers: Mason Taylor (TE) (Back) and VJ Payne (DB) (Knee) were both upgraded to Full Participants on Thursday, positioning them well for Week 9.

Kansas City Chiefs Team News

  • Peter Woods (DT) (Neck): The rookie defensive tackle logged consecutive DNPs on Wednesday and Thursday after suffering a neck stinger in Week 8. Head coach Andy Reid described him as a long shot to suit up on Sunday.
  • Travis Kelce (TE) (Ankle): Kelce gave Chiefs fans reassurance by logging a Full Participation session on Thursday after playing through a limited designation on Wednesday due to ongoing ankle maintenance.
  • Rashee Rice (WR) (Hamstring/Knee): Like Kelce, Rice was upgraded to a Full Participant on Thursday. He told local media he is feeling "100%" ahead of the weekend.
  • Mansoor Delane (CB) (Shoulder): The rookie cornerback remained Limited (LP) for the second consecutive day. His availability is crucial for a secondary that is adjusting after losing L'Jarius Sneed late last month.
  • Omarr Norman-Lott (DT) (Knee): Remained Limited as he works through his 21-day practice window following an ACL injury.
  • Full Participants: Patrick Mahomes (QB) (Knee), Nick Bolton (LB) (Neck/Pectoral), Nikko Remigio (WR) (Hip), and Drue Tranquill (LB) (Pectoral) all logged Full Participation on Thursday and face no obstacles for Sunday.
Kansas City Chiefs
KC

Form

New York Jets
NYJ

All Games

Denver Broncos
DEN
28
24
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
L
Seattle Seahawks
SEA
20
3
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
L
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
22
6
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
W
Las Vegas Raiders
LVR
27
30
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
W
Miami Dolphins
MIA
10
24
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
W
Matches played5
Points scored103

All Games

New York Jets
NYJ
33
38
Las Vegas Raiders
LVR
L
New York Jets
NYJ
25
28
Miami Dolphins
MIA
L
New England Patriots
NE
26
19
New York Jets
NYJ
L
New York Jets
NYJ
17
12
Cleveland Browns
CLE
W
Chicago Bears
CHI
23
12
New York Jets
NYJ
L
Matches played5
Points scored106

Head to Head

Kansas City Chiefs
Draw
New York Jets
4
0
1
NFL
New York Jets badge
New York Jets
NYJ
20
Kansas City Chiefs badge
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
23
FT
NFL
Kansas City Chiefs badge
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
35
New York Jets badge
New York Jets
NYJ
9
FT
NFL
New York Jets badge
New York Jets
NYJ
38
Kansas City Chiefs badge
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
31
FT
NFL
Kansas City Chiefs badge
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
24
New York Jets badge
New York Jets
NYJ
3
FT
NFL
Kansas City Chiefs badge
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
24
New York Jets badge
New York Jets
NYJ
10
FT
137Points scored80
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