How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets NFL game LIVE: Patrick Mahomes aims to stop the slump, online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets kick-off time

The Kansas City Chiefs host the New York Jets at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri) during Week 9 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 8 at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

The Chiefs (5-2) will be glad to be back at Arrowhead after two consecutive losses on the road (vs the Seahawks and the Broncos). They take on a struggling Jets side who haven't notched a win since Week 5.

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are several convenient ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on CBS. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using Paramount+, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes CBS, as well as other channels required to view NFL regular season games, like FOX, NBC and ESPN.

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to CBS to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets Team News

While the Chiefs are getting healthier at key offensive skill positions, the Jets face a potentially devastating blow to their passing game as their top target fights to clear concussion protocol.

New York Jets Team News

Garrett Wilson (WR) (Concussion) : The Jets' top offensive weapon did not participate (DNP) in practice on Wednesday or Thursday after a helmet-to-helmet hit in Week 8. He is currently in concussion protocol, making his status for Sunday highly uncertain.

: The Jets' top offensive weapon did not participate (DNP) in practice on Wednesday or Thursday after a helmet-to-helmet hit in Week 8. He is currently in concussion protocol, making his status for Sunday highly uncertain. Breece Hall (RB) (Quad) : In a massive boost for New York, Hall was upgraded to a Full Participant (FP) on Thursday. Out since Week 3 with a nagging quad injury, he is expected to return on Sunday to form a powerful tandem with rookie Braelon Allen.

: In a massive boost for New York, Hall was upgraded to a Full Participant (FP) on Thursday. Out since Week 3 with a nagging quad injury, he is expected to return on Sunday to form a powerful tandem with rookie Braelon Allen. David Bailey (Edge) (Groin) : The star pass rusher—who leads the Jets with 5.5 sacks—missed Week 8 but returned to practice as a Full Participant on Thursday. He is tracking well to play on Sunday.

: The star pass rusher—who leads the Jets with 5.5 sacks—missed Week 8 but returned to practice as a Full Participant on Thursday. He is tracking well to play on Sunday. Harrison Phillips (DT) (Ankle) : A key cog on the defensive front who plays 57% of defensive snaps, Phillips logged consecutive DNPs on Wednesday and Thursday. His availability is in serious jeopardy, adding to front-line issues after T'Vondre Sweat was placed on IR last week.

: A key cog on the defensive front who plays 57% of defensive snaps, Phillips logged consecutive DNPs on Wednesday and Thursday. His availability is in serious jeopardy, adding to front-line issues after T'Vondre Sweat was placed on IR last week. Trevin Wallace (LB) (Groin) : Suffered a setback during the week, downgrading from a Limited Participant (LP) on Wednesday to a DNP on Thursday.

: Suffered a setback during the week, downgrading from a Limited Participant (LP) on Wednesday to a DNP on Thursday. Other Positive Trackers: Mason Taylor (TE) (Back) and VJ Payne (DB) (Knee) were both upgraded to Full Participants on Thursday, positioning them well for Week 9.

Kansas City Chiefs Team News

Peter Woods (DT) (Neck) : The rookie defensive tackle logged consecutive DNPs on Wednesday and Thursday after suffering a neck stinger in Week 8. Head coach Andy Reid described him as a long shot to suit up on Sunday.

: The rookie defensive tackle logged consecutive DNPs on Wednesday and Thursday after suffering a neck stinger in Week 8. Head coach Andy Reid described him as a long shot to suit up on Sunday. Travis Kelce (TE) (Ankle) : Kelce gave Chiefs fans reassurance by logging a Full Participation session on Thursday after playing through a limited designation on Wednesday due to ongoing ankle maintenance.

: Kelce gave Chiefs fans reassurance by logging a Full Participation session on Thursday after playing through a limited designation on Wednesday due to ongoing ankle maintenance. Rashee Rice (WR) (Hamstring/Knee) : Like Kelce, Rice was upgraded to a Full Participant on Thursday. He told local media he is feeling "100%" ahead of the weekend.

: Like Kelce, Rice was upgraded to a Full Participant on Thursday. He told local media he is feeling "100%" ahead of the weekend. Mansoor Delane (CB) (Shoulder) : The rookie cornerback remained Limited (LP) for the second consecutive day. His availability is crucial for a secondary that is adjusting after losing L'Jarius Sneed late last month.

: The rookie cornerback remained Limited (LP) for the second consecutive day. His availability is crucial for a secondary that is adjusting after losing L'Jarius Sneed late last month. Omarr Norman-Lott (DT) (Knee) : Remained Limited as he works through his 21-day practice window following an ACL injury.

: Remained Limited as he works through his 21-day practice window following an ACL injury. Full Participants: Patrick Mahomes (QB) (Knee), Nick Bolton (LB) (Neck/Pectoral), Nikko Remigio (WR) (Hip), and Drue Tranquill (LB) (Pectoral) all logged Full Participation on Thursday and face no obstacles for Sunday.

Kansas City Chiefs KC Form New York Jets NYJ KC KC NYJ NYJ All Games All Games Denver Broncos DEN 28 24 Kansas City Chiefs KC L Seattle Seahawks SEA 20 3 Kansas City Chiefs KC L Kansas City Chiefs KC 22 6 Los Angeles Chargers LAC W Las Vegas Raiders LVR 27 30 Kansas City Chiefs KC W Miami Dolphins MIA 10 24 Kansas City Chiefs KC W Matches played 5 Points scored 103 All Games All Games New York Jets NYJ 33 38 Las Vegas Raiders LVR L New York Jets NYJ 25 28 Miami Dolphins MIA L New England Patriots NE 26 19 New York Jets NYJ L New York Jets NYJ 17 12 Cleveland Browns CLE W Chicago Bears CHI 23 12 New York Jets NYJ L Matches played 5 Points scored 106

Head to Head Draw 4 0 1 NFL New York Jets NYJ 20 Kansas City Chiefs KC 23 FT NFL Kansas City Chiefs KC 35 New York Jets NYJ 9 FT NFL New York Jets NYJ 38 Kansas City Chiefs KC 31 FT NFL Kansas City Chiefs KC 24 New York Jets NYJ 3 FT NFL Kansas City Chiefs KC 24 New York Jets NYJ 10 FT 137 Points scored 80

Cable-Free Complete Package DirecTV Stream DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts. Monthly from $89.99 Get DirecTV Stream Sunday Ticket Hub YouTube TV YouTube TV is the ultimate destination for hardcore NFL fans, delivering all local broadcasts and national networks alongside the exclusive ability to add NFL Sunday Ticket for out-of-market games. With unlimited cloud DVR and a powerful multi-view feature, it is the most comprehensive cord-cutting solution for football season. Monthly from $82.99 Get YouTube TV Budget AFC Action Paramount+ Paramount+ is an essential standalone app for catching live, in-market CBS Sunday afternoon games at a fraction of the cost of a full TV package. It is the most affordable way to watch the local AFC broadcast package without needing a cable box or live TV bundle. Monthly from $8.99 Get Paramount+ Exclusive Primetime Broadcasts Peacock Peacock gives you direct access to live NBC coverage, including Sunday Night Football and exclusive standalone games throughout the season. It is a must-have for streaming primetime games without committing to a contract. Monthly from $10.99 Get Peacock All-in-One FOX Coverage FOX One FOX One streamlines live Sunday NFC matchups, premier game-day analysis, and high-bitrate sports streams into a single dedicated app. It is ideal for cord-cutters who want straightforward, direct-to-consumer access to everything broadcast on FOX Sports without extra fluff. Monthly from $19.99 Get FOX One Cable-Free Complete Package DirecTV Stream DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts. Monthly from $89.99 Get DirecTV Stream

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks