Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Rams NFL preseason game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Rams kick-off time

15 Aug 2026 - 16:00 GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Fans have several options to watch the game depending on their location. In the Kansas City market, it will be shown on KSHB-NBC. In Los Angeles, meanwhile, you can find it on KCBS-CBS. The game is also scheduled to be broadcast nationally on the NFL Network.

Both regional networks, as well as the NFL Network, can be streamed live via Fubo who offer new customers a free five day trial of their service.

Nationally and out-of-market, subscribers can stream the matchup live through the ESPN Unlimited streaming platform. Out-of-market fans also have the option to stream the game live using an NFL+ subscription.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Rams Match Preview

Both the Chiefs and the Rams enter this game with plenty of roster questions still unresolved ahead of final cuts. The emphasis on both sidelines will stay on which young players and depth pieces can separate themselves in extended snaps.

While frontline starters might see limited action to establish an early rhythm, expect a heavy rotation of fresh faces on both sides of the ball in the second half. Rams rookie quarterback Ty Simpson is among those expected to see significant playing time.

Early Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Rams Team News

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed that superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is highly unlikely to play in the preseason opener as he continues to recover from ACL and LCL injuries suffered late in the 2025 season. With Mahomes sitting out, Reid also indicated that veteran starters like tight end Travis Kelce will likely rest alongside him.

With the frontline resting, all eyes turn to the backup quarterback competition. Justin Fields, who joined Kansas City in an offseason trade from the New York Jets, needs live reps in the new offense. He will split time with seventh-round rookie Garrett Nussmeier (LSU), who faces a critical evaluation window to secure the QB3 job on the active roster instead of landing on the practice squad.

Rams head coach Sean McVay announced that Stetson Bennett IV will be the starting quarterback on Saturday. Rookie quarterback Ty Simpson is also guaranteed to see significant playing time in the second half.

In a fun preseason twist, McVay is handing over the play-calling duties for this matchup to offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase. The coaching staff wants to see how the young quarterbacks execute within the rhythm of Scheelhaase's calls.

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

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NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks