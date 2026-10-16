How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers kick-off time

18 Oct 2026 - 16:25 GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri), in an all AFC West clash during Week 6 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, October 18 at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT.

It's top versus bottom in the AFC West as the Chiefs look to extend their winning record to 5-0, whilst the under-performing Chargers try to prevent a sixth straight loss.

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are several convenient ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on CBS. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using Paramount+, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes CBS, as well as other channels required to view NFL regular season games, like FOX, NBC and ESPN.

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to CBS to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers Team News

The final team news and official injury reports present a massive contrast: the Chiefs are mostly healthy coming off their bye week, while the winless Chargers are dealing with one of the most severe injury crises in the league.

Kansas City Chiefs Team News

The Chiefs return from their Week 5 bye week in relatively great shape, though they have been dealt a couple of notable blows to their offensive depth.

Rashee Rice (WR) - Out : Head coach Andy Reid officially ruled out the star wide receiver due to a hamstring injury sustained in Week 4 against the Raiders.

Josh Simmons (LT) - Out : The left tackle returned to practice in a limited capacity this week to test a bulging back disc but has been ruled out as he builds up leg strength. Undrafted rookie free agent Kahlil Benson will continue to fill in as the starting left tackle.

Depleted Wide Receiver Room : With Rice out and Tyquan Thornton already sidelined for the year with a dislocated ankle, Patrick Mahomes' primary targets will be Travis Kelce and rookie Xavier Worthy (acting as WR1). Jalen Royals, Cyrus Allen, and Nikko Remigio fill out the depth chart, and newly signed veteran Justin Watson could be activated for depth.

Los Angeles Chargers Team News

Jim Harbaugh's squad is utterly decimated on both sides of the ball, with nearly 40% of the active roster appearing on the weekly injury report. Thirteen players carried official game-status designations into the weekend.

Major Offensive Line Crisis : The Chargers have officially ruled out starting left tackle Rashawn Slater. Furthermore, rookie starting right tackle Joe Alt (neck) and starting left guard Kayode Awosika (fibula) did not practice late in the week, putting backup lines under extreme pressure against Chris Jones and the Chiefs' pass rush.

Defensive Star Sidelined : Defensive leader and star safety Derwin James Jr. (hamstring) will miss his third consecutive game. Starting cornerback Donte Jackson (hamstring) and linebacker Bud Dupree (neck) also missed practice time.

The Silver Lining (Wide Receivers) : In a rare bit of positive news for Justin Herbert, star rookie wideout Ladd McConkey (foot) and Quentin Johnston (chest) were completely cleared and removed from the final injury report. Fellow receivers KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Brenen Thompson are listed as questionable but are expected to try and play.

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Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks