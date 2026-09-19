Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Indianapolis Colts NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Kansas City Chiefs vs Indianapolis Colts kick-off time

20 Sept 2026 - 20:20 GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Indianapolis Colts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri), during Week 2 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 8.20pm ET / 5.20pm PT on Sunday, September 20.

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Indianapolis Colts

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are several ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on NBC, which is available to stream through their direct-to-consumer streaming service Peacock.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo offers NBC across all of its plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to NBC to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like NordVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live or on-demand.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Indianapolis Colts Team News

Both teams enter this game with contrasting momentum from Week 1, and their latest practice reports outline critical injury situations heading into the matchup.

Kansas City Chiefs Team News

The Chiefs are riding high after a commanding 31-10 victory over the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. Patrick Mahomes successfully returned to the field following his 2025 ACL recovery and looked sharp guiding a revamped offense.

The Trenches & Defense : Head coach Andy Reid noted that starting LT Josh Simmons and SS Chamarri Conner are progressing, but neither has practiced this week, making them highly unlikely to suit up.

Injury Management : Star defensive tackle Chris Jones has been limited with a calf issue but played through it in Week 1 and is expected to command the line on Sunday. Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed had his usual knee management day.

Rookie Boost : Rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane progressed to a full participant on Thursday and is on track to feature heavily in the secondary.

Roster Moves : The Chiefs placed linebacker Cooper McDonald on injured reserve and promoted fullback Ben VanSumeren to the 53-man active roster.

Indianapolis Colts Team News

The Colts are looking to bounce back from a rough 41-23 Week 1 blowout at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens. Miscommunications plagued Shane Steichen’s defense in the opener, making adjustments an absolute priority ahead of the trip to Arrowhead.

Quarterback Status : Backup quarterback Anthony Richardson missed Wednesday's session with a groin issue but returned as a full participant on Thursday. He is fully expected to support starting signal-caller Daniel Jones.

Wide Receiver Crisis : The top concern for Indianapolis lies in the receiving corps. Alec Pierce missed Thursday's practice with a heel injury after being a full participant on Wednesday, creating fear of a setback. Simultaneously, Ashton Dulin missed back-to-back practices with an ankle injury, leaving the aerial attack severely short-handed behind veteran Keenan Allen.

Defensive Line Health : Defensive pillar DeForest Buckner (ankle) loged a full practice on Thursday. Nose tackle Grover Stewart missed Thursday due to personal reasons but is anticipated to rejoin the squad before travel.

Useful links

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