Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos kick-off time

14 Sept 2026 - 20:15 GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

The Kansas City Chiefs will play host to the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri) on Monday, September 14, during Week 1 of the 2026 NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT.

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos

Whether you are watching locally or nationally, there are several ways to catch the action. For fans looking for a traditional television broadcast, the game will be aired nationally on ABC.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

For digital and mobile viewers, live streaming options include ESPN Unlimited and NFL+, allowing you to stream the game live directly to your phone, tablet, or connected smart devices.

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, streaming service Fubo have plans that carry ABC and ESPN.

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is offered to all new subscribers.

To get started, go to the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, simply download the Fubo app on your preferred smart TV, phone, or tablet, sign in, and navigate to ABC or ESPN.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like NordVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live or on-demand.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos Team News

The AFC West sides resume their rivalry, with both squads showcasing revamped depth charts and recovering franchise stars.

Kansas City Chiefs Team News

The headlines for Kansas City surround the dramatic return of their franchise quarterback and a late-week scare on the defensive line.

Patrick Mahomes : Cleared to start. He is making his first regular-season appearance since suffering a devastating, season-ending knee injury (torn ACL/LCL) last December. He practiced as a full participant all week.

Chris Jones : The All-Pro defensive tackle was a sudden addition to the Friday injury report. He was limited in practice due to a calf issue. His status is under close watch, with rookie first-rounder Peter Woods expected to see more snaps if Jones is limited.

Josh Simmons & Chamarri Conner : Both starting left tackle Josh Simmons (back) and starting strong safety Chamarri Conner (knee) missed practice again. Neither is expected to play on Monday. Rookie Kahlil Benson is slated to fill in at left tackle, while Jaden Hicks and Xavier Nwankpa will rotate to cover Conner's absence.

New Rushing Weapon : Free agent addition Kenneth Walker III (the reigning Super Bowl MVP) is set to make his Chiefs debut, giving them a high-powered explosive option out of the backfield.

Full Participants : Wide receivers Rashee Rice (knee) and Xavier Worthy (shoulder) are fully cleared and ready to headline the passing attack.

Denver Broncos Team News

Head Coach Sean Payton's squad enters the season opener remarkably healthy compared to their hosts, with almost their entire roster available.

Bo Nix : Set to return to regular-season action following an ankle injury suffered late last season, ready to lead an offense that brings back 88% of its roster continuity.

Marvin Mims Jr. : The wide receiver was the only player listed on Denver's injury report this week due to a foot injury, but he participated fully and is a complete go for Monday night. He has surprisingly secured a starting job over Pat Bryant.

New Playmakers : Star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is set to make his highly anticipated regular-season debut for Denver, joining Courtland Sutton and tight end Evan Engram. Running back J.K. Dobbins also returns to action to anchor the backfield.

Defensive Continuity : All-Pro cornerback Pat Surtain II and safety Talanoa Hufanga lead a secondary that will look to test the Chiefs' reshuffled receiver groups and rookie corner Mansoor Delane.

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks