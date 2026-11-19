Kansas City Chiefs vs Arizona Cardinals kick-off time

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Arizona Cardinals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri) during Week 11 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 22 at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

Kansas City (7-2) are looking to avoid a 'trap game' and protect their AFC West lead against an injury-depleted Arizona (3-7) roster led by rookie quarterback Carson Beck in only his second career start.

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Arizona Cardinals

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are several convenient ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on CBS. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using Paramount+, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes CBS, as well as other channels required to view NFL regular season games, like FOX, NBC and ESPN.

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to CBS to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Arizona Cardinals Team News

Kansas City Chiefs Team News

Offensive Line Concerns : Starting right tackle Jaylon Moore (ankle) and right guard Trey Smith (concussion protocol) both missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Kansas City signed veteran swing lineman Fred Johnson to the practice squad this week as insurance, with Mike Caliendo and Joshua also options to step in.

: Starting right tackle Jaylon Moore (ankle) and right guard Trey Smith (concussion protocol) both missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Kansas City signed veteran swing lineman Fred Johnson to the practice squad this week as insurance, with Mike Caliendo and Joshua also options to step in. Backfield : Star running back Kenneth Walker III (groin) has not practised all week and is trending toward missing his second consecutive game. Head coach Andy Reid noted Walker is improving, though the team is exercising caution ahead of their Thanksgiving Day game against Buffalo. Rookie Emmett Johnson is lined up to carry the workload again after posting 171 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns against Atlanta

: Star running back Kenneth Walker III (groin) has not practised all week and is trending toward missing his second consecutive game. Head coach Andy Reid noted Walker is improving, though the team is exercising caution ahead of their Thanksgiving Day game against Buffalo. Rookie Emmett Johnson is lined up to carry the workload again after posting 171 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns against Atlanta Defensive Boosts : Linebacker Nick Bolton (shin) was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday. Additionally, second-year defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott (knee) was activated from the Reserve/PUP list on Wednesday and logged consecutive limited practices.

: Linebacker Nick Bolton (shin) was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday. Additionally, second-year defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott (knee) was activated from the Reserve/PUP list on Wednesday and logged consecutive limited practices. Healthy Stars: Patrick Mahomes (knee/right elbow), Travis Kelce (calf/ankle), and Rashee Rice (knee) have all been full participants throughout the week.

Arizona Cardinals Team News

Quarterback Surprise : Rookie starter Carson Beck was unexpectedly added to Thursday’s injury report as a limited participant with a back issue, a recurring problem that flared up earlier in October. With Jacoby Brissett traded and Gardner Minshew out for the season (UCL), veteran Josh Johnson and Joey Aguilar (both signed Nov. 10) are the only healthy backups.

: Rookie starter Carson Beck was unexpectedly added to Thursday’s injury report as a limited participant with a back issue, a recurring problem that flared up earlier in October. With Jacoby Brissett traded and Gardner Minshew out for the season (UCL), veteran Josh Johnson and Joey Aguilar (both signed Nov. 10) are the only healthy backups. Mounting Injured Reserve List : Arizona placed safety Andrew Wingard and linebacker Jordan Burch on injured reserve this week, bringing their total to 16 players on injured lists (tied for the most in the NFL). To bolster receiver depth, they signed former Chiefs wideout Bub Means to the practice squad.

: Arizona placed safety Andrew Wingard and linebacker Jordan Burch on injured reserve this week, bringing their total to 16 players on injured lists (tied for the most in the NFL). To bolster receiver depth, they signed former Chiefs wideout Bub Means to the practice squad. Offensive Line & Defence: Guard Jon Gaines II (ankle) missed Thursday’s session after returning on a limited basis Wednesday. However, centre Hjalte Froholdt (concussion protocol) and left tackle Jayden Williams (knee) were both upgraded to full participants on Thursday. Key defensive veterans Budda Baker, Josh Sweat, Mack Wilson Sr., and Walter Nolen III (illness) also returned to full practice on Thursday.

Kansas City Chiefs KC Form Arizona Cardinals ARZ KC KC ARZ ARZ All Games All Games Atlanta Falcons ATL 13 35 Kansas City Chiefs KC W Kansas City Chiefs KC 35 12 New York Jets NYJ W Denver Broncos DEN 28 24 Kansas City Chiefs KC L Seattle Seahawks SEA 20 3 Kansas City Chiefs KC L Kansas City Chiefs KC 22 6 Los Angeles Chargers LAC W Matches played 5 Points scored 119 All Games All Games Arizona Cardinals ARZ 6 34 Los Angeles Rams LA L Seattle Seahawks SEA 17 3 Arizona Cardinals ARZ L Dallas Cowboys DAL 30 33 Arizona Cardinals ARZ W Arizona Cardinals ARZ 16 30 Denver Broncos DEN L Los Angeles Rams LA 16 18 Arizona Cardinals ARZ W Matches played 5 Points scored 76

Head to Head Draw 4 0 1 NFL Preseason Arizona Cardinals ARZ 20 Kansas City Chiefs KC 17 FT NFL Preseason Arizona Cardinals ARZ 10 Kansas City Chiefs KC 38 FT NFL Arizona Cardinals ARZ 21 Kansas City Chiefs KC 44 FT NFL Preseason Arizona Cardinals ARZ 10 Kansas City Chiefs KC 17 FT NFL Kansas City Chiefs KC 26 Arizona Cardinals ARZ 14 FT 142 Points scored 75

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Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks